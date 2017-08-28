'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)' Honored with MTV VMA Award

The 2017 MTV VMA's aired live last night from the Forum in California. Hosted by Katy Perry, the night's top winner was Kendrick Lamar, whose "HUMBLE." video came out on top with six Moon People, including "Video of the Year". Check out the full list of winners and all the performances here.

This year, all the nominees in the category of 'Best Fight Against The System' were honored with a VMA. Included among the honorees was "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" from the Hamilton mixtape. The category also featured nods for John Legend's "Surefire", Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson's "Black SpiderMan", Big Sean's "Light", Alessia Cara's "Scars To Your Beautiful" and Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."



Sung by K'naan featuring Residente, Riz MC & Snow Tha Product, the video for "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" was produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert Rodriguez, Kimberly Stuckwisch, Ian Blair.



The Hamilton Mixtape, which soared to number one on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical. Among the artists featured on the recording are Sia, Usher, Chance the Rapper, Busta Rhymes, Ben Folds, Kelly Clarkson, Regina Spektor, and Queen Latifah.



Watch the music video for 'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done) below:





