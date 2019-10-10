Ilana Levine Launches LITTLE KNOWN FACTS: THE SERIES Talk Show
Stage and film actress Ilana Levine has partnered with The Stage Network to bring her hit podcast to the screen in Little Known Facts: The Series. Levine's new talk show series will allow listeners to feel like flies on the wall as her award-winning guests share secrets, fears, inspirations and challenges about pursuing a career in the arts. Along the way, intimate and hilarious stories will be shared and "little known facts" will be revealed. New episodes will be released on Friday's this fall only on The Stage Network.
Season one of Little Known Facts: The Series features interviews with Tony, Grammy and Emmy award-winning guests including Ben Platt, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto, Nikki M. James, George Salazar and John Slattery.
"I wanted to find a way to share the conversations I was having in dressing rooms with my beautiful friends in an honest and real way. I am so grateful to my guests and The Stage Network for making it possible," Levine says.
Ilana Levine is well-known as an actress who has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. From HBO's Tanner '88 to Broadway's You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, her ability to portray characters with honesty, humor and pathos has sustained her career as an actress for 25+ years.
LITTLE KNOWN FACTS is a weekly podcast hosted by Ilana Levine that features over 150 conversations with today's most successful artists working in Film, Television and on Broadway. Previous podcast guests include Allison Janney, Julianne Moore, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Laura Linney, Cynthia Nixon and more. The podcast can be downloaded on iTunes. For more on the podcast visit www.littleknownfactspodcast.com.
THE STAGE NETWORK is a new streaming service devoted to the entire world of theatre. From iconic live performances to exclusive, edgy originals, the network features unique collections of films, TV, and documentaries. Find The Stage Network on the App Store or on the web at www.watchstage.com.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
