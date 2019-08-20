Ilana Levine Joins The Cast Of CHANGEMAKERS: A Celebration Of Women And StateraArts

It was announced today that Ilana Levine, host of the popular podcast "Little Known Facts," will appear in "Changemakers: A Celebration of Women and StateraArts." Levine joins Rachel Spencer Hewitt in a panel talk on motherhood and the Parent Artist Advocacy League.

Levine is best known to Broadway musical theater fans for her comedic turn as Lucy Van Pelt in the revival of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown." She has also starred in the Broadway productions of "Jake's Women," "Wrong Mountain," and "The Last Night of Ballyhoo." Her critically acclaimed weekly podcast, "Little Known Facts," features intimate and hilarious conversations with today's most successful artists working in film, television, and on Broadway.

Did you know that last year only 17% of creative leadership roles on Broadway were held by women? To help change the stage, The Green Room 42 presents "Changemakers: A Celebration of Women and StateraArts" on Thursday, August, 22ndat 7 PM. Join veterans from Broadway, Television, and Film for tales of sisterhood, challenges in the workplace, and overcoming adversity.

The evening will uplift, amplify, and advance female-identifying artists, featuring Tony-nominated Lyricist/Composer and award-winning performer Amanda Green ("Hands on a Hardbody"). Broadway veteran and three-time SAG Award winner Dale Soules, widely-known as inmate Frieda Berlin on "Orange Is The New Black," will host. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the StateraArts Mentorship program, the national organization that brings women into full and equal participation in the arts.

Cast members donating their talents include: Lianah Sta. Ana ("Miss Saigon"), Gina Naomi Baez ("She's Gotta Have It"), Alison Lea Bender("We So Hapa"), Emily Borromeo ("Broadway Bounty Hunter"), Galway Girls (feat. Meredith Beck, Janice Landry, Caitlin McKechney), Carly Kincannon ("America's Sweethearts"), Liisi LaFontaine ("Dreamgirls"), Kara Lindsay ("Newsies"), Jennifer Lorae ("Hard Times"), Andrea Prestinario ("Side Show," Jeff Award), Kristine Reese ("Finding Neverland"), Hannah Rose ("Olay Live!"), Talia Suskauer ("Be More Chill"), America's Sweethearts (feat. Amanda Lea LaVergne, Annemarie Rosano, Sarah Stevens), and Aurelia Williams ("Once On This Island").

The evening is Directed and Produced by Mara Jill Herman with Assistant Direction by Ashley Ruth Jones and Music Direction by Julianne B. Merrill.

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street inside the Yotel on the 4th floor. Tickets range from $20-$50. There is no food or drink minimum. To purchase tickets call 646.449.7792 or click here.

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.

Those who can't make it but want to donate to the event are invited to contact Mara Jill Herman: mara@marajillherman.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You