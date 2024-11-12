Idina Menzel Will Sing from REDWOOD at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Idina Mezel will return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year to perform from the BronxZoo’s “Wondrous World of Wildlife” float. Menzel will sing “Great Escape” from her next Broadway project- Redwood. The parade will be held on Thursday, November 28 (8:30am ET) and will air on NBC.

Redwood will open on Broadway this winter at The Nederlander Theatre, with previews beginning January 24, 2025 ahead of a February 13, 2025 opening. Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel. The musical premiered earlier this year in a sold-out run at La Jolla Playhouse.

Menzel has previously performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2003, 2008, 2014, and 2019.

Watch Idina's announcement below:

About Idina Menzel:

Menzel has won a Tony, Obie, and Drama League Award for her work in the theater. Broadway: If/Then, Wicked, Aida, Rent. Off-Broadway: Skintight (Roundabout), See What I Wanna See (Public Theatre), The Vagina Monologues (West Side Theatre), The Wild Party (MTC), Hair (Encores). Regional: Wicked (San Francisco), If/Then (Washington, DC). Menzel also premiered Wicked in the West End, receiving the Theatregoers Choice Award. Film: You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Which Way to the Stage? (Documentary), Enchanted 2: Disenchanted, Frozen 2, Uncut Gems, American Murderer, Cinderella, Frozen, Enchanted, Ask the Dust, Rent. TV: Beaches, Glee, PBS special, “Barefoot at the Symphony,” (accompanying live album).