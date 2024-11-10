How to Watch the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - A Complete Guide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Let's have a parade! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” said parade executive producer Will Coss. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios works year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

Whether you plan to enjoy the festivities from the hustle and bustle of the sidewalks or the cozy comfort of your couch, we've got the full scoop on what to watch for, when to look for it, and how!

WHAT IS THE MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE?

For almost 100 years, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 98th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

Established in 1924, the parade has been canceled only three times (1942, 1943 and 1944) since its inception. The event draws roughly 3.5 million spectators on the streets of New York City and over 50 million more who tune in nationwide. For so many Americans, watching the parade, from near or far, is just as much a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey and mashed potatoes.

WHAT IS THE PARADE ROUTE?

The official parade route runs 2.5 miles, from 77th & Central Park West south to 34th Street-Herald Square.

For spectators in New York or those traveling to the city to see it live, the procession begins by marching down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, then turns onto Central Park South, then proceeds down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. At 34th Street, the parade makes its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy's Herald Square.

Note: Avoid watching on 6th Avenue between West 34th & West 38th Streets & on West 34th Street between 6th & 7th Avenues. The national television broadcast limits viewing here.

WHO WILL PERFORM AT THE PARADE?

This year’s Macy’s Parade will feature the biggest stars in entertainment, including Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra. Dance sensation Charli D’Amelio and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia will join the lineup with captivating performances. Stars Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny, Ginna Claire Mason and members of WNBA Champions, New York Liberty with Ellie the Elephant will also make special appearances. Joining the celebration to cut the ribbon and kick off the Parade will be a special appearance by acclaimed actress Alison Brie, the star of the Macy’s 2024 holiday campaign.

This year’s official national broadcast will include performances from Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes. NOTE: Broadway performances typically occur in the first half of the broadcast.

WHEN IS THE PARADE?

The parade officially begins its march on November 28, 2024 at 8:30am and will conclude at 12pm in all timezones on NBC and Peacock. The network will air an encore telecast at 2:00pm.

HOW CAN YOU WATCH THE PARADE?

For those who won't be able to make it to the streets of New York City to watch in person, at home viewers nationwide can catch all the action via the special broadcasts on NBC and Peacock, hosted by The TODAY Show's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

CAN YOU WATCH AS THE PARADE BALLOONS ARE INFLATED?

Details for 2024 have not yet been announced.

DID YOU KNOW?

Parade by the numbers:

-Years of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 98 (est. 1924)

-Years on NBC, official national broadcast partner – 72 (since 1952)

-Years of Al Roker as co-host- 30

-Featured character helium balloons – 17

-Heritage and novelty balloons - 15

-Height of tallest balloon – 60 ft (Disney Minnie Mouse by The Walt Disney Company) Length of longest balloon – 77.5ft (Spider-Man by Marvel)

-Width of widest balloon – 66.5 ft (Gabby by Universal Studios’ Dreamworks Animation)

-Gallons of Paint – 2,000

-Pounds of Glitter – 300

-Pounds of Confetti – 200

-Costumes – 4,500+

Photos courtesy of Macy's, Inc.