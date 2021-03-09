Idina Menzel, Vasthy Mompoint, Rema Webb and More to Take Part in A BroaderDays Two-Day Digital Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

A BroaderWay Foundation will present A BroaderDays, it's first-ever online festival. This two-day festival, produced by Jennifer Harrison Newman, Natalie Nitchoff, and the ABW team, in partnership with Dionne Figgins and Pass the Mic Broadway, will feature exclusive events with Idina Menzel, Pass the Mic Broadway, cast members from Disney's The Lion King, members of the ABW Creative Team, and many more members of the Broadway community.

Showtimes - All Online via Zoom- Tickets available here

Saturday Matinee: Saturday, March 13, 11:00am EST

Saturday Evening: Saturday, March 13, 8:00pm EST

Sunday Pre Show: Sunday, March 14, 12:00pm-1:30pm EST

Sunday Matinee: Sunday, March 14, 2:00pm EST

Tickets: Students $25; Regular Price $50; Benefit $100 (Benefit ticket holders will gain access to the A BroaderWorld 1-year Membership valued at $150).

Ongoing FREE Weekend Highlights

Pass the Mic Broadway X A BroaderWay: Broadway Actresses are sharing their Instagram platforms with ABW Future Leaders & Grads. This weekend also includes a special pre-show conversation with Pass the Mic Broadway participants, moderated by founder, Dionne Figgins, Sunday, March 14, 12:00pm EST.

Saturday Matinee Highlights

Focused on amplifying the work of young change-makers, the Saturday Matinee includes a live conversation with Idina Menzel and young theater professionals; the kid-friendly Vasthy's Friends created and hosted by Broadway veteran Vasthy Mompoint; and Pandemic Holistic with tv/film actress Sydney Morton.

Saturday Evening Highlights

A listening party featuring the newest release from Bongi Duma and a conversation with some of his castmates from Disney's The Lion King: Rema Webb, Valencia Yearwood, Rosie Fiedelman, Gregory King, Ray Mercer, Nikki Long, Latrisa Harper and more, moderated by Jennifer Harrison Newman; Men as Co-Conspirators in the Movement Toward Gender Equality and Expression, a roundtable conversation between Earl Mosley, Founder/Artistic Director, Diversity of Dance; Darren Biggart, Program Director, A BroaderWay Foundation; Josué Argüelles, Director of Youth Initiatives, A Call to Men, Jalil Wilson, Intern, A BroaderWay Foundation, moderated by Brian Harlan Brooks, host, Beyond the Thread; a Vogue class with Jose Lapaz Xtravaganza; a Drag Makeup Tutorial with Geo Brian; and a digital dance party hosted by Diversity of Dance. The evening also includes guest appearances from Max Kumangai, Founder of Humpday Dough, and Darren Biggart & Sydney Morton, both A BroaderWay Foundation Directors.

Sunday Matinee Highlights

Performances by A BroaderWay's Creative Team members including award-winning tap dance artist Ayodele Casel, EVIDENCE - A Dance Company, singer/songwriter Sophia Stephens, dance artist Alexander Diaz, poet Shihan Van Clief, singer/songwriter Ben Piper, tap dance artist Anthony Morigerato, and MICHIYAYA Dance. This matinee also includes guest appearances by A BroaderWay Foundation Directors Darren Biggart & Sydney Morton, along with Co-founders of MICHIYAYA Dance Anya & Mitsuko Clarke-Verdery.