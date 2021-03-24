Ice Theatre Of New York Presents 26TH VIRTUAL NEW WORKS & YOUNG ARTISTS SERIES

Ice Theatre of New York will present the 26th Virtual New Works & Young Artists series on Thursdays, March 25 and April 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021 at 10:30am ET via Zoom. The series includes a free virtual ice performance and a virtual skating clinic taught by ITNY Company Members. Now in its 26th year, the New Works and Young Artists Series, an initiative geared towards public school students, is ITNY's signature educational program.

The initiative is geared to schools in all five boroughs who are currently unable to visit an ice rink. Classes must reserve a spot for one of the sessions, for more information, call (212) 929-5811 or email ITNY@IceTheatre.org.

Watch a trailer about the program below!

When Moira North founded Ice Theatre of New York in 1984, she was determined to focus on three principal activities: building a solid repertory of dance-on-ice, presenting public performances, and implementing educational and outreach programs. These latter programs are crucially important to the ITNY mission. They build new audiences and introduce the values of the athleticism and artistry of figure skating to young children and students. ITNY also has an apprentice program to train virtuosic young skaters in performance skating. Several apprentices who participated in these programs have joined the Company.

The New Works and Young Artists Series, ITNY's signature educational program, is an initiative geared towards public school students from Harlem, Washington Heights, the South Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. Programming takes place at Riverbank State Park in Harlem, the Lefrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park, Brooklyn and The World Ice Arena in Flushing, Queens.

In this annual Series dedicated to introducing new audiences of public-school children to the beauty and joy of dancing on ice, our talented young apprentices, students themselves, will perform alongside our experienced professional ensemble and guest artists in free performances. ITNY engages the students in a free skating clinic after the performance taught by the Company teachers. In these programs, young students receive an introduction to a winter physical activity. Students also learn that ice skating is more than a competitive sport; they are introduced to the integration of athleticism and artistry necessary to make ice skating - especially as it is practiced and promoted by Ice Theatre of New York - exciting, beautiful, breathtaking, and passionate.

For more information visit: www.icetheatre.org