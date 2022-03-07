Ice Theatre Of New York City Announces Skate Pop Up Concerts

Ice Theatre of New York will present 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts on Tuesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 3:20 pm at the Rink at Rockefeller Center, with participation in Wollman Rink's season-end performances on Wednesday, March 9 at Wollman Rink at 6:00 pm. Performances are by newest company members Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.icetheatre.org/pop-up-winter-performances.html.

Sacrosanct

Performers: Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker

Music: "The Poet Acts" by Philip Glass

Choreographer: Lorna Brown

When choreographing this piece, Lorna focused on our communication with the natural world and our place within it. "Sacrosanct is about the sacred earth," said Lorna. "How trees give humans life and how we need to respect and preserve the natural world around us." This performance of Sacrosanct is a preview of a piece that will premiere at the ITNY Home Season and Gala. This season, ITNY will also be performing at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, Riverbank State Park, and Lefrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park.

About the Performers

Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker have skated together since 2017. They have been IDI cast members since 2020 and are the 2021 US Open Professional Skating Championships Skater's Skater award winners. Together they performed at beautiful venues such as Rockefeller Center, the Skating Club of Boston, and the Outdoor rink in Sun Valley. They are based at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Illinois. They love coaching, choreographing and performing. Their students are developmental, national, international competitors and medalists as well as kids and adults who skate for the joy of skating. As performers, they like to explore different styles in choreography. They have been fortunate to work with world renowned choreographers Lorna Brown, Douglas Webster, Cindy Stuart, Kurt Browning and Rohene Ward. Kseniya was born in Odessa, Ukraine. She started skating at the age of five and trained with the Figure Skating Team of Ukraine from the age of eleven. She is a Ukrainian Novice Champion, ISU Junior Grand Prix and international competitor for Ukraine, five time US National competitor and US Sectional medalist. Kseniya holds a Senior Rating in Choreography and a Bachelor's degree in Olympic sports and management from the Pedagogical University in Kiev. Collin is from Chicago, Illinois. He started skating at the age of six following in the footsteps of his older siblings. Collin is a former team USA member. He is a US National Junior Silver Medalist and represented the USA in ISU Junior World Championships, ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada and other international competitions. After finishing his competitive career he completed his degree in Finance & Communications at Eastern Michigan University. This marks Kseniya and Collin's debut with Ice Theatre of New York, Inc.. They will be part of ITNY's Ensemble for our Home Season on May 6, 7 and 9, 2022.

About Ice Theatre of New York

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) exists to create and advance ice dance as (an ensemble) performing art form with its professional ice dance company. ITNY is also dedicated to providing education and to presenting public performances to people of all ages. We aim to inspire people to experience the balance, flow and flight of skating and to engage in a lifelong healthy activity. Founded in 1984 by Moira North, Ice Theatre of New York has changed the face of figure skating by creating works that integrate the sensibilities of contemporary dance, music and art challenging the perceptions and conventional definitions of figure skating. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that opens one's eyes to seeing skating in unexpected ways. ITNY was the first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information, visit www.icetheatre.org. City Skate Pop-Up Concerts are supported, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. ITNY is also supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and NYC Council Member Mark Levine and by Dance/NYC'S Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund. Additionally, ITNY receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Lisa McGraw Figure Skating Foundation, the Will Sears Foundation, and its generous private patrons.