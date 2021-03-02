Ice Theatre Of New York Announces 2021 City Skate Pop Up Concerts

Ice Theatre of New York will present City Skate Pop Up Concerts at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays in March 2021 at 1pm at The Rink at Bryant Park. ITNY performers include Aaron Singletary and Val Levine, with choreography by Douglas Webster and Jody Sperling. The events are free and open to the public. For more details, visit https://bryantpark.org/programs/pop-ups-with-ice-theatre-of-new-york.

Programming:

March 2, 2021

"Putting on the Ritz" skated by ITNY performing apprentice Ella Bauer, choreographed by Tanya Douglass

"Take Five" performed by ITNY ensemble skater Armen Agaian, choreographed by Eliot Halveson

March 4, 2021

"O Mio Babinno Caro" performed by ITNY ensemble skater Sally Jean Watkins, choreographed by Douglas Webster

"Fragile" performed by ITNY ensemble member Aaron Singletary and choreographed by Douglas Webster

March 9, 2021

"Nothing Else Matters" skated by ITNY performing apprentices and National Jr. Silver Ice Dancers,

Oona and Gage Brown, choreographed by Joel Dear

"Arctic Memory" performed by ITNY member Valerie Levine and choreographed by dancer, Jody Sperling

Save the date: Upcoming performances at 1pm on March 11, March 16, March 18, March 23, and March 25, will include "I Will Fall for You" performed and choreographed by ITNY ensemble member, Sarah France, and "Hip Hip Chin Chin" skated by ITNY performing apprentice Milly Wasserman and choreographed by Stephen Belanger.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC's only free-admission skating rink. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 28, 2021, and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including The Shops, delicious food offerings at the heated Lodge Deck, the Curling Café and Cozy Igloos.