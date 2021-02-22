Ice Theatre Of New York Announces 2021 City Skate Pop Up Concert At The Rink At Bryant Park

Ice Theatre of New York presents a City Skate Pop Up Concert at Bank of America Winter Vilage at Bryant Park on Thursday, February 25 at 4pm at The Rink at Bryant Park. ITNY performers include Aaron Singletary and Val Levine, with choreography by Douglas Webster and Jody Sperling. The event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4pm, Aaron Singletary will perform "Fragile," in honor of long-time ITNY performer Alyssa Stith and Black History Month. Fragile is choreographed by Douglas Webster with music by Sting.

Professional soloist Val Levine will perform Arctic Memory, a visually beautiful piece and environmentally conscious creation about Global Warming by dance choreographer Jody Sperling. This version of Arctic Memory is adapted from material Sperling developed during a 43-day polar science mission to the Arctic. The costume is a long cape, hand-painted with designs suggestive of Arctic pack ice melting and the sound scape is taken from the actual sounds of the Arctic ice pack moving as it melts. The work also draws inspiration from modern-dance pioneer Loïe Fuller (1862-1928).

ITNY's mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that helps to open one's eyes to seeing skating in new and unexpected ways. ITNY was the very first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. www.icetheatre.org

