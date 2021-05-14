Ian Prattis Releases New Short Story Collection



Poet and author Dr. Ian Prattis has announced the release of his new short story collection, Past, Present, Future: Stories that Haunt. Released by Manor House Publishing in April 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Bob Allen, CEO of IDEAS has this to say;

"These tales operate at three levels. First, the characters are all of "US." Their stories are the One Human Story of struggling to live in this world. Dig deeper, and you'll find the rich metaphor pointing toward truths about the way our species has evolved and why our permanent dominance of the Earth is a fiction that will not stand up to any real scrutiny. At their root, Dr. Ian Prattis has pointed out that "reality" is not action-over-time but it is simultaneity. These stories take their place with other great cultural myths as a shaman's call to the central village fire asking us to listen, engage and imagine."

Note from the Author

"I wrote this book PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE because I had to. My responsibility of holding the pen was a mere posture to place words in a sequence that would resonate in the reader's mind. I had a sense of reciprocity about what I felt was necessary to heal the world from climate emergency and pandemic. The chapters play their part throughout as a sort of call and response meter that leans on kinship and community rather than corporate greed. The chapters become as seeds in the mind of the reader, so my work cannot be buried or lost. There is a strong emphasis on Indigenous Wisdom that pulls chapters together while displaying how easy it is to fall into destruction."

Past, Present, Future: Stories that Haunt is available for purchase in print and ebook formats. ORDER BOOK with links to Amazon, Barnes and Noble, BookShop. Tabs for Cover, Overview, Foreword, Testimonials, Q&A, Order Book at http://ianprattis.com/PastPresentFuture.html