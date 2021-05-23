Ian Manuel and Yusef Salaam Will Take Part in a Free Virtual Author Event on May 26

Two noted authors and activists, Ian Manuel and Yusef Salaam, will discuss the state of racial justice and its relationship to America's system of criminal punishment and incarceration.

Ian Manuel, activist and poet whose story was featured in Bryan Stevenson's "Just Mercy", and author of the memoir "My Time Will Come," and Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five and author of the upcoming memoir "Better, Not Bitter: Living On Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice" moderated by "Central Park Five" documentary filmmaker Sarah Burns.

When: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 7:30 PM, via Zoom

The panel, called On America: The Carceral System and Racial Justice, sponsored by the Center for Fiction, is the latest content offering from the Center For Fiction's ongoing series that brings influential thought-leaders together to examine critical issues facing society.

To register: go to http://bit.ly/OnAmerica