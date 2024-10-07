IRTE Launches 13th Season With Original Pandemic Comedy REMOTE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble LLC has announced the opening of its 13th season at the Producers Club with an exciting and timely production, "REMOTE." This audience-interactive, improvisation-based theater piece, featuring live music, dives into the realities of remote life before, during, and after the pandemic shutdown, inviting audiences to laugh while confronting their own feelings about this transformative period in our lives.

Original Concept and Direction: Robert Baumgardner

Developed by and Starring IRTE: Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Todd Exler, Natalie Hunter, and Sam Katz

Featuring original, live music by John Munnelly

Technical Director: Will Knapp

Performances are November 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 & 23, 2024, as well as December 6 & 7, 2024.

In IRTE's REMOTE, office workers, a caregiver on the brink, an astronaut and a fantastical creature are confronted with that all important question, How do you navigate a world turned upside down? Find out in IRTE's REMOTE, an improvised play about the comedy and chaos of living life in the distance. REMOTE reminds us that it's okay to laugh when we're all alone together.

For the past twelve years, IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, has been captivating audiences and winning accolades for their wildly funny and absurd take on improvisational based theatre. This award-winning collective of comedy actors and writers develop, produce, and perform original comedies inspired by the Theatre of the Ridiculous movement, the work of Viola Spolin, and the indie comedy scene of turn-of-this-century's NYC. Using only simple costumes and dime store props, they bring to life broad irreverent characters in a fluid and funny night of improvised theatre.

Adult content. Parental discretion is advised. Please note that theater is not wheelchair accessible. Entrance into theater is up a flight of stairs.