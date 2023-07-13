Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour

The National Tour of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods will welcome back Krysta Rodriguez to the company, playing Cinderella for the production’s final weeks of the national tour engagement. The final tour stop will take place at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Rodriguez returns to the production after playing Cinderella in the recent Tony Award®-nominated Broadway engagement of Into the Woods. She begins performances tonight, Thursday, July 13 through the end of the run on Sunday, July 30, replacing Diane Phelan.

Tickets to the final weeks of Into the Woods are available at www.intothewoodsbway.com.

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. The historic production concluded performances on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the St. James Theatre. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design), and John Bell (Music Director). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard and Production Stage Manager Scott Rowen.

Into the Woods is produced by Jordan Roth; Jujamcyn Theaters; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.

BIO:

KRYSTA RODRIGUEZ (Cinderella) recently starred in Netflix’s “Halston” as the iconic entertainer Liza Minnelli. Broadway credits include Spring Awakening (OBC and Deaf West revival company), First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line (revival) and Good Vibrations. Rodriguez played Megara in the world premiere production of Disney’s Hercules (Public Works) and received an Outer Critics Circle honor for her performance in Theresa Rebeck’ s Seared (MCC Theater). Other memorable turns include West Side Story (Anita; Kennedy Center), A Chorus Line (Diana; Hollywood Bowl) and What We’re Up Against (Off-Broadway). On televi- sion, Rodriguez is best known for “Smash,” “Daybreak” and “Trial & Error” and recur- ring on “Quantico,” “Younger,” “Chasing Life,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” “Married” and “Gossip Girl.” Recently, Rodriguez also had leading roles in two pilots: “Sober Companion” (CBS) and “Space” (TBS).