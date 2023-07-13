Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour

The final tour stop is at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 2 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 4 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!

Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour

The National Tour of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods will welcome back Krysta Rodriguez to the company, playing Cinderella for the production’s final weeks of the national tour engagement. The final tour stop will take place at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Rodriguez returns to the production after playing Cinderella in the recent Tony Award®-nominated Broadway engagement of Into the Woods. She begins performances tonight, Thursday, July 13 through the end of the run on Sunday, July 30, replacing Diane Phelan.

Tickets to the final weeks of Into the Woods are available at www.intothewoodsbway.com.

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. The historic production concluded performances on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the St. James Theatre. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design), and John Bell (Music Director). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard and Production Stage Manager Scott Rowen.

Into the Woods is produced by Jordan Roth; Jujamcyn Theaters; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer. 

BIO:

KRYSTA RODRIGUEZ (Cinderella) recently starred in Netflix’s “Halston” as the iconic entertainer Liza Minnelli. Broadway credits include Spring Awakening (OBC and Deaf West revival company), First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line (revival) and Good Vibrations. Rodriguez played Megara in the world premiere production of Disney’s Hercules (Public Works) and received an Outer Critics Circle honor for her performance in Theresa Rebeck’ s Seared (MCC Theater). Other memorable turns include West Side Story (Anita; Kennedy Center), A Chorus Line (Diana; Hollywood Bowl) and What We’re Up Against (Off-Broadway). On televi- sion, Rodriguez is best known for “Smash,” “Daybreak” and “Trial & Error” and recur- ring on “Quantico,” “Younger,” “Chasing Life,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” “Married” and “Gossip Girl.” Recently, Rodriguez also had leading roles in two pilots: “Sober Companion” (CBS) and “Space” (TBS). 

 







RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo
Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles

BroadwayWorld was at the final opening night for the Into the Woods tour, as the production begins its final engagement in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theater. See what the cast had to say about bringing this production to cities across the country.

2
Review Roundup: INTO THE WOODS Hits the Road, What Are the Critics Saying? Photo
Review Roundup: INTO THE WOODS Hits the Road, What Are the Critics Saying?

The tour of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods officially opened at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC earlier this year. Read the reviews for the tour of Into The Woods here!

3
Photos: Inside Opening Night of INTO THE WOODS at the Kennedy Center Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of INTO THE WOODS at the Kennedy Center

Check out photos from opening night of the tour of Into the Woods at the Kennedy Center!

4
Andy Karl to Rejoin INTO THE WOODS at the Kennedy Center This Weekend Photo
Andy Karl to Rejoin INTO THE WOODS at the Kennedy Center This Weekend

The critically acclaimed and much-beloved production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods will welcome back Andy Karl to the company playing Rapunzel’s Prince for the production’s opening weekend in D.C. Additionally, Jason Forbach, presently playing Rapunzel’s Prince, steps into the role of The Baker while Sebastian Arcelus recovers from an injury sustained earlier in the week.

More Hot Stories For You

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in JulyGet 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July
Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National TourKrysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
Wake Up With BWW 7/13: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, Emmy Nominations, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/13: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, Emmy Nominations, and More!
Review Roundup: IN DREAMS, Starring Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett, Opens at Leeds PlayhouseReview Roundup: IN DREAMS, Starring Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett, Opens at Leeds Playhouse

Videos

Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HERE LIES LOVE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You