INTER Announces New Summer Treenet Exhibit: The INTERnet

Editor's Note: We recently had the pleasure of visiting INTER and were wowed by the experience. It's an immersive venue for all ages that will stimulate the imagination with otherworldy experiences. Check out their newest exhibit. INTER is perfect for New Yorkers, guests of the city and a great destination for families, friends groups, and couples!

INTER, New York City's premier destination for immersive and interactive art experiences, is thrilled to debut its newest exhibit, The INTERnet. In partnership with The Treenet Collective, known for its innovative and intricate woven installations, the INTERnet invites guests to jump, climb, explore, relax, and get lost in the vortex of this installation, beginning Thursday, June 20th.

The Treenet Collective is a company that specializes in building custom woven net platforms. Founded by dynamic duo passionate about blending adventure with artistry, Kane and Lindsey Helgren, create rope tree houses worldwide with a mission to awaken the inner child in everyone and inspire a deeper connection with nature.

INTER’s mission to spark joy through INTERmersive experiences will shine through in this exhibit, where visitors are not only observers but also participants. Suspended 15 feet above the futuristic exhibit space, guests will be encouraged to climb onto The INTERnet, experiencing the artwork from within.

The Treenet Collective hand-wove 80,000 feet of rope over the course of a month, creating a stunning 400-square-foot interactive artwork. Using masterful weaving techniques and sacred geometric patterns, The INTERnet reflects nature's intricate beauty, brought to life through immersive interaction. The net is full of organic shapes that visually reflect a neural network, and on top of the base weaving pattern, there is a woven energy-stream motif that is interwoven into the overall narrative of the NYC INTER outpost.

“The INTERnet gives our visitors a space to unleash their inner child and also provides a space to quietly reflect and connect with others in a new, unprecedented way,” said Stanton Jones, Creative Director at INTER_. “Every strand interconnects and is dependent upon the strands around it for the overall strength of the net - like the human family, we’re stronger as INTERconnected communities than when we try to stand alone.”

Throughout the larger installation, different weaving styles will create varied interactions. Adventurers can explore the Quantum Leap, a flexible micro-exhibit that invites visitors to unleash their inner child by jumping and playing in mid-air. For those seeking tranquility, the Social Network offers a serene space to float above the world and relax their mind. This one-of-a-kind installation is made possible through the additional support of industry-leading manufacturers, Black Box Engineering and ModTruss.

Featured in USA Today’s Top 5 of their 10 Best New Attractions of 2024, INTER is a unique and interactive art experience that redefines the boundaries of creativity, technology, and entertainment. Immerse yourself in a labyrinth of otherworldly environments, featuring two floors of captivating physical installations and tech-enabled art that spark joy and INTERconnection. Located in SoHo, New York City, you will be empowered to indulge in self-exploration and mindfulness as you delve into the INTERmersive experience and shape the art around you.

INTER is located at 415 Broadway, New York, NY 10013. For more information about INTER and the newly opened INTERnet, please visit, https://www.interiam.co/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of INTER