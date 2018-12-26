INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/26; MOCKINGBIRD Sets Record

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 12/23/2018.

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that the new Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, has now broken The Shubert Organization's box office record for highest weekly gross of any play on Broadway in the organization's history. The record-breaking gross of $1,586,946.02 was achieved in the first full week of performances after the play officially opened to critical acclaim on Thursday, December 13.



This week, 39 shows played on Broadway, with 308,489 tickets sold and a total gross of $41,012,370. The average ticket price was $132.95.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 7 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.73%. Versus last year, attendance was up 19.96%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.88% vs. last week and up 19.36% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $132.95 is up $5.95 compared to last week and down $-0.67 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY ($65,859), RUBEN & CLAY'S FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CAROL FAMILY FUN PAGEANT SPECTACULAR ($139,749), CHOIR BOY ($172,471), HEAD OVER HEELS ($206,949), TORCH SONG ($217,970)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ($-161,183), THE FERRYMAN ($-159,760), BEAUTIFUL ($-145,109), THE CHER SHOW ($-125,618), COME FROM AWAY ($-111,597)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

RUBEN & CLAY'S FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CAROL FAMILY FUN PAGEANT SPECTACULAR ($34.13), CHOIR BOY ($41.19), CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY ($47.59), HEAD OVER HEELS ($56.61), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($70.30)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

RUBEN & CLAY'S FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CAROL FAMILY FUN PAGEANT SPECTACULAR (10.56%), HEAD OVER HEELS (23.42%), CHOIR BOY (27.46%), THE NEW ONE (32.9%), TORCH SONG (33.6%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

RUBEN & CLAY'S FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CAROL FAMILY FUN PAGEANT SPECTACULAR (35.1%), HEAD OVER HEELS (47.5%), THE NEW ONE (52.8%), SUMMER (56%), TORCH SONG (63.9%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE CHER SHOW (-1963), BEAUTIFUL (-1074), COME FROM AWAY (-1048), THE FERRYMAN (-924), WAITRESS (-852)



Source: The Broadway League.







