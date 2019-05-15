IN THE HEIGHTS' Melissa Barrera To Star In Film Adaptation of CARMEN

According to Variety, IN THE HEIGHTS film star Melissa Barrera has been announced to star in the new reimagined opera CARMEN. She will star in the musical title role, opposite Jamie Dornan. Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the musical film debut of Benjamin Millepied. The film will be produced by Dimitri Rassam, with Nilo Cruz finalizing the script. CARMEN will start shooting this October. Musical contributions will be brought to the table by Nicholas Britell and Julieta Venegas.

In a statement to Variety, Millepied shared "'Carmen' is the opera of my childhood. Growing up, it was an ever-present part of my musical beginnings. It has inspired me greatly as an artist. For many years, I have been passionate about creating a film musical, and 'Carmen' presents an incredibly exciting opportunity for exploring dance and music onscreen."

Melissa Barerra is a Mexican actress and singer, best known for the telenovelas La Mujer de Judas and La Otra Cara Del Alma. She studied at the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU where she appeared in musicals such as Sweet Charity. She is taking on the role of Vanessa in Warner Bros film adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS.

