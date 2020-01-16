IMPOSSIBLE MONSTERS Will Be Released Feb. 14

Written and directed by Nathan Catucci, Impossible Monsters will have its theatrical release in New York at the Cinema Village and in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Monica Film Center on Friday, February 14, 2020. Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company, acquired Worldwide rights to the film. Nick Royak of Gravitas Ventures negotiated the deal with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films on behalf of the filmmakers. The film will be released on various Video On Demand platforms in North America, UK and Australia, and worldwide on Vimeo on March 3, 2020.

The film stars Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (star of the Broadway production of Tootsie, Disney's Frozen), Natalie Knepp, Devika Bhise (THe Man Who Knew Infinity), Donall O Healai, Chris Henry Coffey, Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), and Laila Robins (Homeland). Impossible Monsters Is produced by Dorottya Mathe, Jonathan Burkhart and Nathan Catucci.

In the psychological thriller Impossible Monsters, Dr. Rich Freeman (Fontana), an ambitious and well-liked psychology professor, pursues a sleep study with a focus on nightmares, dreams, and sleep paralysis - the success of which would result in a lucrative grant. As the line between dreams and reality blur, a member of the study is murdered, and everything begins to unravel, leaving Dr. Freeman fighting to make things right.

Perhaps best known to national audiences for providing THE VOICE to the villainous 'Prince Hans' in Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature, Frozen. He was also seen in Universal Studio's Sisters, starring opposite Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. On television he's starred on The CW's critically acclaimed musical comedy series, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," as Greg. Simultaneously, Santino played David Saperstein, opposite Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta, in NBC's drama series, "Shades of Blue." On stage, Santino most recently starred in God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater and 1776, as part of the New York City Center's Encores! series, for which he received rave reviews. Santino's portrayal of Moss Hart in Lincoln Center's production of Act One, which was filmed for PBS, also received critical praise.



In 2013, Santino received a Tony Award nomination for his leading role as Prince Charming in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, and in 2012, he won Obie and Lucille Lortel awards for his acclaimed performance in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet. Santino's other theatre credits include The Importance of Being Earnest (Clarence Derwent Award), A View From the Bridge, Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, Zorba, and Sunday in the Park with George. As a vocalist, Santino has recently performed in jazz venues such as Lincoln Center's Appel Room and Birdland. As an orchestra soloist, Santino has sung at Carnegie Hall, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and other top tier venues with symphonies, big bands, and smaller ensembles, including the New York Philharmonic, the New York Pops and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Santino has recently wrapped shooting "Singularity," a pilot for FX from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. His other television credits include guest stars on "The Good Wife," "Nurse Jackie," "Brain Dead," and "Royal Pains."



He can also be seen in the popular web series, "Submissions Only." He has four independent film projects due to be released soon, including the romantic comedy, Off the Menu, the psychological thriller Impossible Monsters, the dramatic short Limit of Wooded Country, and the comedy Papercop.

Watch the trailer here:





Related Articles