ILLINOISE To Hold Public Memorial for Stage Manager Thomas J. Gates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway production of Illinoise will host public memorial for late stage manager Thomas J. Gates. The event will be held at the St. James Theatre July 15, at 2 PM.

Gates, the Production Stage Manager of Illinoise on Broadway, passed away at the age of 51 in May 2024.

At the time of his passing, the production wrote of Gates, "Thom was the center of Illinoise on Broadway, a beloved friend and collaborator. We are devasted for his husband Rick, another member of the Illinoise community. These two amazing human beings led our company on our journey since the beginning. We dedicate the run of Illinoise to Thom and his loving memory."

Gates worked on the Broadway productions of Waitress, The Visit, Pippin, Newsies, Finian's Rainbow, High Fidelity, Brooklyn, Hairspray, and Noises Off.

A GoFundMe has been established in support of Gates' husband Rick. The amount of money raised has now exceeded $116K.