ICYMI: Laura Bell Bundy Talks HONEYMOONERS, LEGALLY BLONDE & Her New Concert on BroadwayWorld Live!

Laura Bell Bundy is sick of double standards, and she wants you to know it!

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg got up close and personal with Bundy- currently starring in The Honeymooners at Paper Mill Playhouse and soon bringing Double Standards to Town Hall. Catch up on the full interview below!

On Sunday, November 12, leading ladies will unite at Town Hall to celebrate women's rights, health and empowerment. Double Standards, a star-studded benefit concert, will also star Rosie O Donnell, Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, Jessie Mueller, Annaleigh Ashford, Cady Huffman, Marissa Winoker, Lena Hall, Ana Gasteyer, Morgan James, Denee Benton, Leslie Margherita, Judy Kuhn, Linda Hart, Eden Espinosa, Leslie Kritzer, and other special guest stars!

For tickets, visit thetownhall.org/event/double-standards.

Bundy made her professional debut at age 9, in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Since then, she has originated the roles of "Tina Denmark" in Ruthless The Musical, "Amber Von Tussle" in Hairspray, "Elle Woods" in Legally Blonde, and took a turn as "Glinda" in the smash hit Wicked. She has earned numerous nominations for her performances, including a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle nominations, and Drama Desk nominations. Laura Bell also appeared on television as "Marah" on Guiding Light, "Becky" on How I Met Your Mother, "Shelby" on Hart of Dixie, " Ginger" on Fuller House and her leading role as "Dr. Jordan Denby" on Anger Management opposite Charlie Sheen, and many more. Laura Bell's film work includes Dream Girls, Jumanji, Life with Mikey, The Adventures of Huck Finn, Home Is Where The Heart Is, After The Reality, Beauty Mark, CMT's To The Mat, Hallmark's Dear Dumb Diary, Up's Season's Greetings, and Lifetime's Becoming Santa. Her 2010 album on Universal Records, Achin' and Shakin' debuted as Top #5 albums on The Billboard country music charts.

