Hurricane Harvey Update - How You Can Help the Houston Community

Aug. 30, 2017  

Hurricane Harvey Update - How You Can Help the Houston Community

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Hurricane Harvey has battered Texas, with over 30 inches of rainfall already in some areas, and even more expected. Flooding in the Houston area has left many theatres underwater and unable to remain open. In addition, many Houston citizens have been evacuated from their homes and are in need of relief and aid.

According to The Chron, both local and national organizations have begun offering relief and are asking for continued donations.

The George R. Brown Convention Center has set up shelter for thousands of evacuees and is now asking for all donations to be sent to BBVA Compass Stadium, 2200 Texas Ave.

Houston Food Bank, United Way of Greater Houston, LGBTQ Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund, Greater Houston Community Foundation, Volunteer Houston, and more local organizations have set up relief funds to donate to.

The American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Samaritan's Purse and more national organizations have set up relief funds to donate to and are also asking for volunteers.

For a complete list of relief organizations, click here.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Obituary For Broadway Talent Agent Mark Schlegel
  • Jonny Wexler, Chris Stevens, Tommaso Antico and Corey Greenan to Star in JERSEY BOYS Tour This Season; Dates Announced!
  • First Look - Hugh Jackman is P.T. Barnum in THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Poster Art
  • THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL to Strike in a City Near You on Tour Next Fall
  • Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/17
  • VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Sings Michael Mott's 'Let Go of Me' from IN THE LIGHT

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com