Hurricane Harvey Update - How You Can Help the Houston Community

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Hurricane Harvey has battered Texas, with over 30 inches of rainfall already in some areas, and even more expected. Flooding in the Houston area has left many theatres underwater and unable to remain open. In addition, many Houston citizens have been evacuated from their homes and are in need of relief and aid.

According to The Chron, both local and national organizations have begun offering relief and are asking for continued donations.

The George R. Brown Convention Center has set up shelter for thousands of evacuees and is now asking for all donations to be sent to BBVA Compass Stadium, 2200 Texas Ave.

Houston Food Bank, United Way of Greater Houston, LGBTQ Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund, Greater Houston Community Foundation, Volunteer Houston, and more local organizations have set up relief funds to donate to.

The American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Samaritan's Purse and more national organizations have set up relief funds to donate to and are also asking for volunteers.

For a complete list of relief organizations, click here.

