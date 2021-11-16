Human's Best Friend Pop-up Returns To Nyc For Holiday Season

Following a celebrated run in 2018, Human's Best Friend, the immersive experience vibrantly designed for dogs and dog lovers returns to NYC in December for a 4-week holiday themed pop-up. Located at 875 Washington Street in the Meatpacking District, Human's Best Friend will feature vignettes designed to capture the perfect festive photo moment of humans and their furry best friends.

"We've been looking for the right moment to bring Human's Best Friend back to New York City and are thrilled to be bringing some holiday pup magic to the Meatpacking District alongside our partners at DKNY and Blue Buffalo," said Brian Tovar and Jason Sherwood, Co-Founders of Human's Best Friend.

Guests and their dogs will be treated to a series of spectacular holiday themed moments on their journey through Human's Best Friend including a NYC themed Puppy Plaza, a pup-centric Home Fur the Holidays and a Doggie Snow Day winter wonderland.

The pop-up experience is presented by DKNY who has partnered to promote a Winter 2021 capsule collection for dogs with complementary outerwear for their humans. Inspired by holiday shine and luxe, cozy sherpa, the line will be available for pet photo moments as a part of the Human's Best Friend pop-up.

The event is also produced in partnership with Buddies by Blue Buffalo, a new mobile app designed to help pet parents build happier and healthier relationships with their furry family members. With Buddies, pet parents can connect with a community that puts pets first, track their pet's activities, shop BLUE products, and earn points for exclusive rewards.

"Buddies is the ultimate resource for pet parents across all the moments that matter in the pet parenting journey," said Nick James, Senior Director of Consumer Experience for Blue Buffalo. "And, as pet parents ourselves, we know that one of those key moments is celebrating with our pets. That's why we're excited to partner with Human's Best Friend on this immersive experience dogs and their pet parents can enjoy together."

Human's Best Friend is also partnering with Animal Haven, a non-profit committed to finding homes for abandoned dogs and cats throughout the Tri-State. 10% of ticket proceeds from the pop-up will go directly to support these efforts.

"Animal Haven is thrilled to be selected by Human's Best Friend, DKNY and Buddies by Blue Buffalo to receive funding from their amazing immersive human/dog experience. It underlines the joy of adding a pet in all our lives, while only furthers our important work. I can't think of a better partnership," said Tiffany Lacey, Executive Director and President at Animal Haven.

Human's Best Friend will operate on weekends and select dates throughout December. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HumansBF.com.