Hugh Panaro Will Make New York City Solo Concert Debut at 54 Below Next Month

Hugh Panaro will be bringing his first-ever New York City solo concert to 54 Below next month. The gifted singer has performed in London's West End, in Canada and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe and, now, he's bringing it all home to 54 Below, for performances on Oct. 5 & 6, at 7 P.M.

Hugh is a fan favorite and, of course, has many "PHANS" who have come to know this skillful actor/singer from his over 2,000 performances as The Phantom in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway and, before that, as Raul.

He also played Marius during the original Broadway run of LES MISÉRABLES, after having opened the First National Tour and went on to play Valjean in both his hometown of Philadelphia and at The MUNY.

At this performance, you'll be treated to songs and plenty of stories the star will share from, and including, SIDE SHOW, SHOWBOAT, LESTAT, SWEENEY TODD, PHANTOM, LES MIZ, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, THE RED SHOES, the many blockbusters he's known for ... and even some shows he wasn't in.

Hugh Panaro is considered to be one of the best male actor/singers in our business and always sought after by directors, musical directors and conductors alike to portray roles and bring them musically to life saying, "Revisiting much of this material has been so interesting and it's bringing me an equal amount of joy. I have found a musical soul mate in Joseph Thalken and creating how to shape this music, together, has been a wonderful experience for me. He plays beautifully, is a wonderful arranger and a talented composer. I am so looking forward to singing this newly assembled show for audiences and, maybe, even a capture. I am also performing some new material which has me both nervous and excited."

Although he has performed with orchestras around the world, this will be the most intimate venue he has ever appeared in.

His Musical Director is Joseph Thalken w/ Brian Holtz on Bass and the two night only engagement is being helmed by his longtime friend, Richard Jay-Alexander. Richard shared with us, "To reunite with Hugh in a concert format is a dream come true. It all came together very quickly, after seeing him play Palm Springs. Sitting down for a meal after the show with Hugh, Mark Sendroff and Joe Thalken, it came up in casual conversation that Hugh had yet to do a solo show in New York City. So, here we are. We've known each other since LES MISÉRABLES and, of course, I have followed his extraordinary career and love his voice. But, I must tell you, 'assuming' that you know someone's instrument is no longer advised, as Hugh has surprised me a number of times, already. I'm equally excited for his family, friends and fans to see and hear him up close and personal, like this will be."

