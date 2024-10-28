Hugh Panaro Comes HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS At Walnut Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway’s Hugh Panaro, who made his professional debut at the Walnut in 1986, is HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS this December for a one-night event filled with music, memories and holiday cheer. Taking the stage on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:30 PM at Walnut Street Theatre.

This Walnut favorite made his Broadway debut as Marius in LES MISÉRABLES, and donned The Phantom’s mask in over 2,000 performances of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway. He triumphantly returned to the Walnut as Jean Valjean in LES MISÉRABLES in 2008 and Fagin in OLIVER! in 2009.

Considered to be one of the premier and most sought-after male actor/singers in our business, Hugh is known for his gifts of subtlety and nuance, as well as the powerhouse pipes he possesses. His other Broadway credits include LESTAT, SIDE SHOW, SHOW BOAT, and THE RED SHOES. He has also performed on London’s West End, in Canada, and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS is a night of festive songs and stories from the life of a star and his family, for you and your family. The show is directed by long-time friend, Richard Jay-Alexander, with musical director Joseph Thalken.