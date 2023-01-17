VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Looks Back on His 40-Year Journey With THE MUSIC MAN on COLBERT

Fresh off his closing performance in The Music Man on Broadway, Hugh Jackman sat down with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss his journey with the hit musical.

"It was a 40 year journey for me because I was 'Salesman #2' in 1983. On the train ... it was terrible, I'm not going to reenact it. But it was surreal [Sunday] and so poignant and it meant a lot. There were a lot of tears. It was a long journey," Jackman shared.

Over espresso martinis with Colbert, Jackman also discussed starring in the film adaptation of Florian Zeller's The Son, returning to his role of Wolverine for the upcoming Deadpool film, and jokingly pleading Oscar voters to not nominate a song from Spirited. Watch the interview videos below!

From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time. He garnered his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables in 2012.

Watch Jackman discuss The Music Man closing here:

Watch Jackman discuss filming The Son here:

Watch Jackman discuss working with Anthony Hopkins on the upcoming film here: