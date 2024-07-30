Video: Bernadette Peters Brings Adoptable Dogs to LIVE! for Broadway Barks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winning performer Bernadette Peters (along with several adorable pups!) stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark to talk about the return of Broadway Barks, now in its 26th year.

"It's the most beautiful event because people come with the highest expectations of finding their best friend and there's so much love in their heart," Peter says. She founded the event in 1999 with fellow performer Mary Tyler Moore.

Broadway Barks partners with animal shelters and adoption agencies (such as 1 Love 4 Animals) to provide people an opportunity to adopt dogs in need of homes.

This year, the annual event will take place Saturday, August 3rd, with Sutton Foster as co-host. Other Broadway names in attendance include Michael Urie, Victoria Clark, Jenn Colella, among others.

Watch the video now!

About Broadway Barks

Broadway Barks is an annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event founded by Mary Tyler Moore and Bernadette Peters and benefiting New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies. Broadway Barks features more than 200 adorable, adoptable dogs and cats – and the Broadway celebrities who love them. The event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, helps many of New York City’s shelter animals find permanent homes while promoting the importance of spaying and neutering.