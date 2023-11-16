How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!

Let's have a parade! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City.

“For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been synonymous with the beginning of the holiday season, celebration and togetherness,” said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Our talented team of Macy’s Studios artisans and production specialists work year-round to deliver the nation’s most beloved holiday event, live on Thanksgiving morning. We are proud to hold this responsibility and look forward to sharing our unbelievable designs, larger-than-life character balloons and first-class entertainment, all sure to create lifelong memories for Parade fans nationwide.”

Whether you plan to enjoy the festivities from the hustle and bustle of the sidewalks or the cozy comfort of your couch, we've got the full scoop on what to watch for, when to look for it, and how!

WHAT IS THE MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE?

For almost 100 years, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 97th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

Established in 1924, the parade has been canceled only three times (1942, 1943 and 1944) since its inception. The event draws roughly 3.5 million spectators on the streets of New York City and over 50 million more who tune in nationwide. For so many Americans, watching the parade, from near or far, is just as much a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey and mashed potatoes.

WHAT IS THE PARADE ROUTE?

The official parade route runs 2.5 miles, from 77th & Central Park West south to 34th Street-Herald Square.

For spectators in New York or those traveling to the city to see it live, the procession begins by marching down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, then turns onto Central Park South, then proceeds down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. At 34th Street, the parade makes its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy's Herald Square.

Note: Avoid watching on 6th Avenue between West 34th & West 38th Streets & on West 34th Street between 6th & 7th Avenues. The national television broadcast limits viewing here.

WHO WILL PERFORM AT THE PARADE?

The broadcast will open with a showstopping performance by Jon Batiste. The Macy’s Parade is an all-star celebration, hosting some of the nation’s most talented and iconic performances from artists including Bell Biv DeVoe; Brandy; Chicago; En Vogue; ENHYPEN; David Foster and Katharine McPhee; Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors; Jessie James Decker; Ashley Park with the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street; Pentatonix; Paul Russell; Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith; and Manuel Turizo. U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles (Gymnastics), U.S. Paralympian Ezra Frech (Track and Field), U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist Jessica Long (Swimming) and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will also join the festivities.

The official national broadcast audience will enjoy performances from the best of Broadway, including & Juliet, Back to the Future: The Musical, How To Dance In Ohio, Shucked, Spamalot, as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes. Stars of Broadway’s Gutenberg! The Musical!, Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells will also appear, acting as special live correspondents along the Parade route. NOTE: Broadway performances typically occur in the first half of the broadcast.

The CBS Broadcast will feature performances from the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Aladdin, and Chicago.

WHEN IS THE PARADE?

The parade officially begins its march on November 23, 2023 at 8:30am (30 minutes earlier than usual!) and will conclude at 12pm in all timezones on NBC. The network will air an encore telecast at 2:00pm.

On CBS, broadcasts will air 9am-12pm, live ET/8am-11am, live CT/7am-10am, live MT/9am-12pm, delayed PT.

HOW CAN YOU WATCH THE PARADE?

For those who won't be able to make it to the streets of New York City to watch in person, both NBC and CBS will bring the spectacle to your television.

Viewers nationwide can catch all the action via the special broadcasts on NBC and Peacock, hosted by The TODAY Show's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight will anchor on CBS, which can also be streamed live on Paramount+.

CAN YOU WATCH AS THE PARADE BALLOONS ARE INFLATED?

Macy’s signature giant character balloons will be prepared for their Thanksgiving Day flights on Wednesday, November 22, from 12-6pm on the Upper West Side. check out details on where to go here.

DID YOU KNOW?

Parade by the numbers:

-Years of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 97 (est. 1924)

-Years on NBC, official national broadcast partner – 71 (since 1952)

-Years of Al Roker as co-host- 29

-Featured character helium balloons – 16

-Heritage and novelty balloons - 32

-Height of tallest balloon – 56 feet (Goku)

-Length of longest balloon – 73 feet (Leo)

-Width of widest balloon – 39 feet (Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece)

-Length and height of largest float – 60 feet long and 3.5 stories tall (Santa’s Sleigh)

-Gallons of Paint – 2,000

-Pounds of Glitter – 300

-Pounds of Confetti – 200

-Costumes – 4,500+

Photos courtesy of Macy's