How to Take Classes With Your Favorite Broadway Stars on TodayTix
Broadway stars, they're just like us. (Stuck inside because of quarantine, that is.) And while it will be a few months before we're all able to convene and bask in the glory of live theater again, some of Broadway's best are taking on the role of teacher with TomorrowTix Classes.
From puppetry to songwriting, voice lessons to dance class, these are just some of the 40+ instructors who are teaching TomorrowTix Classes. No matter if you're an aspiring Broadway star, a devout theater fan, or just looking to learn something new, these instructors will keep your mind (and body) engaged in the virtual classroom.
Rob McClure
The Tony winner was gearing up to lead Mrs. Doubtfire when Broadway shut down, and while we can't wait to see him dancing with a vacuum as soon as theater returns, in the meantime, he's sharing some very different skills: puppetry. Join McClure to learn the basics of puppetry, and whether you're using the knowledge to put on shows for your kids or making new puppet quarantine friends (we won't judge), the chance to take a class with McClure is an amazing opportunity.
Ciara Renée
Renée's reign as Elsa might have ended when Frozen closed due to the Covid-19 theater shutdown, but she's letting it go and teaching an amazing class on audition and performance technique. This small group class will have some active participants and some people who can just watch, so choose the option that fits your comfort level. You'll learn something no matter what.
Kyle Selig
They say that Shakespeare wrote King Lear during the Plague (this fact is debatable), so why not use your time in quarantine and beyond to learn how to write songs with Mean Girls heartthrob Kyle Selig? And don't worry if you've never written a song before. This beginner class will give you all the basics, and you'll be crafting melodies and lyrics that scan in no time.
Derek Klena
A one-on-one class with Jagged Little Pill star Derek Klena? Sign. Us. Up. Klena is giving you the tips and tricks behind his vocal technique. This class focuses on audition technique so make sure you come ready to show off your best 16-32 bars. Who knows? Maybe Klena will even give you a little crooning.
Ethan Slater
To take...or not to take Ethan Slater's class on monologues? Is that even a question? (The answer is definitely that you should take it!) Broadway's SpongeBob breaks down his approach to monologues, from text analysis to physicality, and if this human being can play a sponge, we're pretty sure he can help you tackle any monologue.
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose (Photographed by Jenny Anderson)
What can't Ariana DeBose do? The Tony nominee and star of Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story film, DeBose is giving you a primer on how to audition for the camera. This Broadway star has solid film chops too, as she's starring in Ryan Murphy's The Prom movie in addition to West Side Story, and she'll show you how to shine your bright light for a screen. Bonus: she's also participating in our activism and advocacy panels, and you can learn more from her at the virtual event on July 23.
Jenn Collela
Want to learn how to interpret a song from Broadway's original Beverly Bass in Come From Away? The Tony winner really let her character's anthem "Me and the Sky" soar to new heights, so you can definitely learn a thing or two about putting your stamp on a song from Colella.
Cody Renard Richard
This class might be one of the coolest and it's about stage management. Yes, stage management. Broadway stage manager Cody Renard Richard, who has worked on shows like Hamilton and Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, shares his experience and tips and tricks on how to run a show like a boss. You won't want to miss this one.
Michael James Scott
Want to learn to dance like the Genie in Aladdin? Well you're in luck because Broadway's current wish granter Michael James Scott is ready to teach the moves. You've never had a friend like him.
