How Theatres Everywhere Are Celebrating Black History Month

Pictured: André De Shields in Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Black History Month at the Met

The Metropolitan Opera continues its nightly programming with encore presentations celebrating Black History Month. Upcoming streams will include:

Tuesday, February 2: Verdi's La Forza del Destino

Starring Leontyne Price, Isola Jones, Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci, and Bonaldo Giaiotti, conducted by James Levine. Production by John Dexter. From March 24, 1984.

Wednesday, February 3: Poulenc's Dialogues of the Carmelites

Starring Maria Ewing, Jessye Norman, Betsy Norden, Régine Crespin, and Florence Quivar, conducted by Manuel Rosenthal. Production by John Dexter. From April 4, 1987.

Thursday, February 4: Rossini's La Cenerentola

Starring Elina Garanča, Lawrence Brownlee, Simone Alberghini, Alessandro Corbelli, and John Relyea, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Cesare Lievi. From May 9, 2009.

Friday, February 5: Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro

Starring Carol Vaness, Kathleen Battle, Frederica von Stade, Thomas Allen, and Ruggero Raimondi, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From December 14, 1985.

Saturday, February 6: Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos

Starring Jessye Norman, Kathleen Battle, Tatiana Troyanos, and James King, conducted by James Levine. Production by Bodo Igesz. From March 12, 1988.

Sunday, February 7: Puccini's Tosca

Starring Shirley Verrett, Luciano Pavarotti, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Conlon. Directed by Tito Gobbi. From December 19, 1978.

Monday, February 8: Wagner's Das Rheingold

Starring Wendy Bryn Harmer, Stephanie Blythe, Patricia Bardon, Richard Croft, Gerhard Siegel, Dwayne Croft, Bryn Terfel, Eric Owens, Franz-Josef Selig, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by James Levine. Production by Robert Lepage. From October 9, 2010.

Tuesday, February 9: Verdi's Ernani

Starring Leona Mitchell, Luciano Pavarotti, Sherrill Milnes, and Ruggero Raimondi, conducted by James Levine. Production by Pier Luigi Samaritani. From December 17, 1983.

Wednesday, February 10: Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia

Starring Kathleen Battle, Rockwell Blake, Leo Nucci, Enzo Dara, and Ferruccio Furlanetto, conducted by Ralf Weikert. Production by John Cox. From December 3, 1988.

Thursday, February 11: Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera

Starring Aprile Millo, Harolyn Blackwell, Florence Quivar, Luciano Pavarotti, and Leo Nucci, conducted by James Levine. Production by Piero Faggioni. From January 26, 1991.

Friday, February 12: Philip Glass's Akhnaten

Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. Production by Phelim McDermott. From November 23, 2019.

Saturday, February 13: Berlioz's Les Troyens

Starring Tatiana Troyanos, Jessye Norman, Plácido Domingo, and Allan Monk, conducted by James Levine. Production by Fabrizio Melano. From October 8, 1983.

Sunday, February 14: Wagner's Die Walküre

Starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Otto Schenk. From April 8, 1989.

Each stream becomes available at 7:30PM ET and remains accessible for on-demand viewing until 6:30PM ET the following day. Click here to tune in!

Stars in the House

In honor of Black History month, Stars in the House is dedicating all Tuesday episodes to Black Theatre United. On tonight's episode (February 2), the first guest host, NaTasha Yvette Williams, invites a prestigious group of talented women to celebrate the legacy of Cicely Tyson. Guests will include: Linda Twine, Jordin Sparks, Angela Robinson, Rhonda Ross, Dr. Traci Gardner, Diamond White, and Olivia Manning.

Upcoming guest hosts will include Lillias White, Carin Ford, Lisa Dawn and Darius de Haas. Tune in on Tuesdays at 8pm to watch live!

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center

AWAACC will present Pittsburgh's Black Art Scene: Past, Present & Future, a retrospective on Pittsburgh's role in the cultural lexicon and the artforms and artists that have contributed to the city's historic Black arts scene, along with special editions of ongoing programs. Through three special events, historians, artists and scholars will examine three distinct phases of Pittsburgh's cultural evolution, including a special tribute to the remarkable history of the National Negro Opera House; an interview with Mark Clayton Southers, the founder and producing artistic director of the Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company; and a special performance by the funk-jazz collective, Funky Fly Project. Click here for a full list of events.

Flushing Town Hall's Black History Trilogy

In celebration of Black History Month, Flushing Town Hall presents a Black History Trilogy, a three-part series featuring outstanding Broadway performers showcasing the music and speeches of influential African American artists, scholars, and leaders.

Alton Fitzgerald White kicks off the Trilogy in "John Lewis: A Pioneer for Justice" on Friday, February 5 at 7:00 PM (ET).

On February 18 at 7:00 PM (ET), the Black History Trilogy continues with a presentation of "Divine Sass: A Tribute to the Music, Life, and Legacy of Sarah Vaughan," featuring Tony Award-winning actress and vocalister Lillias White, who also wrote and conceived the show.

On February 26 at 7:00 PM (ET), the Black History Trilogy concludes with "André De Shields is Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory." The Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award Winner and Hadestown star explores the life and achievements of the great emancipator Frederick Douglass.

For additional information, visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/

Amplified Dignity

The Al Hirschfeld Foundation is celebrating Black History Month with its latest online exhibition, Amplified Dignity: Black Dancers Drawn by Hirschfeld. The exhibition features Hirschfeld's reflections of legendary 20th Century artists including Sammy Davis Jr., Josephine Baker, Nicholas Brothers, Bunny Briggs, Judith Jamison, Hinton Battle, Maurice Hines, and Honi Coles. Amplified Dignity is the latest exhibition in The Al Hirschfeld Foundation's Black Art Matters series. Having launched last summer with Lost in the Stars: Black Theater Makers Drawn By Hirschfeld, upcoming exhibits in the series will celebrate black film artists and musicians, and the 80th anniversary of the artist's iconic representations of the African-American experience in the 1930's Harlem As Seen By Hirschfeld.,

Go behind the lines of Hirschfeld's art with "The Hirschfeld Century Podcast,"- a special episode dedicated to the works featured Amplified Dignity: Black Dancers Drawn by Hirschfeld is now available at: AlHirschfeldFoundation.org/podcasts.

To view to exhibition, visit: https://alhirschfeldfoundation.org/exhibitions

Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Cultural Campus celebrates the accomplishments, heritage, and artistic contributions of African Americans through a variety of digital Black History Month programs throughout the month of February. Digital events shine a spotlight on the music of the Civil Rights Movement as well as modern-day struggles for equality, the cultural enlightenment of the Harlem Renaissance, and offer audiences of all ages a "Hip Hop Recess" that moves the body while offering morsels of history about Hip Hop, the dynamic dance form from the 1970s.

Upcoming events include: PHILADANCO!, I Got Life: The Music of Nina Simone, Hip Hop Fundamentals, JAZZ4FREEDOM - a Virtual Field Trip, Save the Boys and more. For a complete lineup of the digital performances, visit: https://www.kimmelcenter.org

CUNY Commemorates Black History Month

The City University of New York will commemorate Black History Month 2021 with nearly 100 events across its campuses, a diverse range of offerings that seek to celebrate the African American experience and also answer the urgent questions and intensified demands for racial and social justice that have come to the forefront during the course of the previous year.

Borough of Manhattan Community College will host a timely discussion focused on Civil Rights insurrection and white supremacy. The CUNY School of Medicine will kick off Black History Month celebrations with a screening of the film "Black Men in White Coats," to raise awareness of the disparities and systemic barriers preventing Black men from becoming medical doctors. Hunter College will honor the legacy of New York City's first Black mayor, David Dinkins, who died last fall. The event will feature alumni of the Dinkins administration including CUNY Trustee Ken Sunshine, Rich Schrader, Sally Hernández-Piñero and Margaret Hamburg with NY1's and CUNY professor Errol Louis moderating.

For an extensive list of online events, visit: https://events.cuny.edu/

