How You Know These Broadway Stars in FX's AMERICAN SPORTS STORY: AARON HERNANDEZ

Who says Broadway and sports don't mix? FX is about to drop a new limited series following the real-life story of football star Aaron Hernandez starring a slew of Broadway actors.

The 10-episode series charts the rise and fall of the NFL superstar's career, exploring the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, and their legacy in sports and American culture.

Ahead of its debut, we collected a list of the major Broadway names that are set to appear in the show, which include several Tony Award nominees and winners. Take a look at the list below!

Josh Rivera (Aaron Hernandez)

Rivera appeared in Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of West Side Story as Chino. Previously, he was seen as a standby in the Broadway touring cast of Hamilton.

Norbert Leo Butz (Bill Belichick)

Norbert Leo Butz has appeared in numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the original casts of Wicked, Catch Me If You Can, and Big Fish. He originated the role of Jamie in Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years. Butz has received two Tony Awards and four nominations.

Tony Yazbeck (Urban Meyer)

Yazbeck's Broadway credits include Oklahoma, Gypsy, and White Christmas. He was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in On the Town.

Lindsay Mendez (Tanya Singleton)

Lindsay Mendez was most recently seen on Broadway in the lauded revival of Stephen Sondheims' Merrily We Roll Along, earning a Tony nomination for her performance. Previous Broadway credits include Grease, Godspell, and Elphaba in Wicked. She won a Tony for her performance as Carrie in the 2018 revival of Carousel.

Tammy Blanchard (Terri Hernandez)

Blanchard is a two-time Tony Award nominee for her performances in Gypsy and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. She also has appeared on Broadway in The Iceman Cometh and, more recently, played Audrey in the current Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Kerry Butler ( Shelly Meyer)

Kerry Butler has appeared in numerous Broadway shows including Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors, Mean Girls, and Beetlejuice. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Xanadu.

Jake Cannavale (Chris)

Cannavale made his Broadway debut in 2015 in the play Fish in the Dark written by Larry David.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez premieres on FX and Hulu on September 17. Watch the trailer below: