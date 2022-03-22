Hotsy Totsy Presents: A Burlesque Tribute to THE GAME OF THRONES at The Slipper Room

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz present a Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to The Game of Thrones. The event is on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Cherry Pitz can no longer wait for the Game Of Thrones prequel, she has been checking the internet for the airdate over and over... and this morning, she woke up hallucinating that she was Olenna Tyrel, the Queen of Thorns, and that The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women was in Westeros, her happy place. Handsome Brad and the cast of Hotsy Totsy, have learned that the best thing to do when things like this happen is just play along. So join us in Westeros for a party that even Little Finger would be proud of.

Hosted by: Cherry Pitz, Handsome Brad

Acts: Minnie DaMoocha, Rosie Cheeks, Fortune Cookie, Rosie Tulips, Le Grand Chaton &

Bessie Boutté

Gogo by: Luna Lee

Stage Kitten: Bimini Cricket

Admission: $25 pre-sold reserved seating

For tickets go to: www.slipperroom.com

This month is Hotsy Totsy's 15 year anniversary and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!