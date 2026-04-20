Hot Tickets of the Week: BEACHES, TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting April 20, 2026.

Beaches

Beaches follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter and sorrow. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie's oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.

Read More:Jessica Vosk Performs 'Wind Beneath My Wings' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Six

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Read More:Watch SIX Perform a Halftime Show at the Knicks Game

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Beeis a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T.As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfoldalong with a dash of riotous audience participation.

Read More:Matt Manuel Shares Backstage Scoop From THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgeralds timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical. The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing this epic tale has always been destined to sing.



Read More:Exclusive: THE GREAT GATSBY Star Corbin Bleu Performs 'Roaring On'

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

An original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father hes never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to runincluding picking up the grooms estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

Read More:Exclusive: Watch Christiani Pitts Record 'What'll It Be?' for the TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Cast Album