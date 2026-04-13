Hot Tickets of the Week: JUST IN TIME, 11 TO MIDNIGHT & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting April 13, 2026.

11 to Midnight

11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Years Eve apartment partysomewhere in the city, where the musics loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like its had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, lets see what happens this time next year Seven friends some old, some new, all tangled up in the messy magic of friendship come together to toast the New Year. Whether its 1921 or 2025, the ritual remains the same we make a wish, promise big, and hopefully score a midnight kiss.

Read More:Cost n' Mayor's 11 TO MIDNIGHT Celebrates Opening Night

CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Andrew Lloyd Webbers worldwide phenomenonCATSis reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And nowCATS: The Jellicle Ballascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

Read More:Now and Forever: Andrew Lloyd Webber Explains How CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL is Breaking Down Barriers

Just in Time

Matthew Morrison returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin's hits including Beyond the Sea, Mack the Knife, Splish Splash," and Dream Lover.

Read More:Watch Isa Briones Sing 'Who's Sorry Now' From JUST IN TIME on Broadway

Mexodus

You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran Northbut this show takes you on the path that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Called thrilling by The Washington Post and genius in motion by the San Francisco Chronicle, this groundbreaking theatrical experience follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

Read More:MEXODUS Celebrates Opening Night at The Daryl Roth Theatre

Schmigadoon!

New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town thats a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople wont stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true lovewhich may or may not be with each other.

Read More:Watch SCHMIGADOON! Cast Perform 'Corn Puddin' on Broadway