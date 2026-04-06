Hot Tickets of the Week: CATS: THE JELLICLE BAL, SCHMIGADOON! & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting April 6, 2026.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Andrew Lloyd Webbers worldwide phenomenonCATSis reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And nowCATS: The Jellicle Ballascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

Read More:CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL On Broadway- First Look

Gotta Dance with AMERICAN DANCE MACHINE

Gotta Dance!, conceived byNikki Feirt AtkinsofAmerican Dance Machine (ADM21)and originally produced at TheYork Theatre Company, pays tribute to the brilliant workof some of the musical theater's greatest choreographers.Experience the movement, music and magic that has defined generations of Broadway and Hollywood dance and continues to inspire audiences today.GottaDance!embodies true Broadway history.

Read More:First Look At GOTTA DANCE! at Stage 42

Operation Mincemeat

InOperation Mincemeat, its 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, theyve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself),Operation Mincemeattells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Read More:OPERATION MINCEMEAT Draws Golden Tickets That Allow Access to Unlimited Shows, for Life

Schmigadoon!

New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town thats a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople wont stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true lovewhich may or may not be with each other.

Read More:Character Breakdown: The Cast of SCHMIGADOON! Unpacks Their Roles

Six

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Read More:Watch SIX Perform a Halftime Show at the Knicks Game