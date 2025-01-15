Honorees Announced For The ADAPT Leadership Awards In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Linda B. Laul, Acting CEO of ADAPT Community Network, has announced the 2025 honorees for the ADAPT Leadership Awards. The gala will take place on Monday, March 3rd, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The awards gala will support the important ongoing work of the non-profit organization.

Cheryl Wills, Emmy-winning Spectrum News New York 1 Anchor and Host, best-selling author, speaker, and activist, will be honored with the ADAPT Media Award. Mark J. Seelig, Chairman, Eagle Rock Properties/Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC, will be honored with the ADAPT Leadership Award. Giles Duley, photographer, writer, and CEO of Legacy of War Foundation, will be honored with the Hausman Humanitarian Award. Cox Communications will be honored with the ADAPT Partnership Award. Mark Greatrex, President, Cox Communications, will accept the award.

Abigail Hawk, television (“Blue Bloods”), film, and stage star, will return as host of the awards gala. Hawk is a five-time past Honorary Co-Chair and past celebrity presenter of the ADAPT Leadership Awards.

Honorary Gala Co-Chairs are: Cara Buono, star of Stranger Things and Emmy-nominated for Mad Men; Abigail Hawk; Susan Lucci, Emmy-winning actress, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author; Deborah Roberts, award-winning ABC News correspondent and co-anchor of ABC News “20/20”; RosAnna Scotto, Emmy-winning host, FOX 5 Good Day New York; Ali Stroker, Tony-winning actress and author; Alex Witt, Emmy-nominated host, MSNBC's Alex Witt Reports; Mike Woods, two time Emmy-winning meteorologist and reporter, FOX 5 Good Day New York; and Isiah Whitlock Jr., star of the upcoming Netflix series, The Residence. ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala Event Co-Chairs are Liz Cohen Hausman, and James Hausman.

“We look forward to honoring Cheryl Wills, whose major career achievements include raising awareness on issues impacting people with disabilities,” says Linda B. Laul, Acting CEO of ADAPT Community Network. “We will honor Mark J. Seelig with an ADAPT Leadership Award for the impact he has made in the business world and for giving back to the New York Community. We are honored to have Giles Duley accept the Hausman Humanitarian Award in recognition of his work globally to improve the lives of people with disabilities. We honor Cox Communications for their extensive work to help cable users with making their TV's more accessible through voice activation, braille, and larger print information, as well as audio descriptions.”

There will also be a tribute to longtime ADAPT CEO Edward R. Matthews, and Gary Geresi, ADAPT Board President, both of whom passed away recently.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the 2025 ADAPT Leadership Awards, go to: https://adaptcommunitynetwork.org/2025-adapt-leadership-awards-gala/