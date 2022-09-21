Honk NYC! 16th Annual Street Band Festival Returns Next Month

The 16th Annual HONK NYC! Festival (October 11 - 19, 2022) is back after a wildly productive summer with NYC DOT's Open Streets. This year's festival celebrates the city's post-COVID resurgence with an 9-day extravaganza of street band music and spectacle that highlights Gotham's incredible variety of culture. Funded in part by the NYC Department of Transportation, Staten Island Arts, and Maker Park Radio, HONK NYC! parades through Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. Each day's event combines music, movement, and DIY-making, encouraging audience members to become co-creators of the festivities through dancing, crafting, and playing with the band.

HONK NYC! brings bands to NYC from around the globe. This year we are excited to present the NYC premiere of Banda Rim Ram Bum, from Santiago, Chile, fusing indigenous Andean sounds of Tinku and Diablada with cumbia, Afro-Latin rhythms, carnaval, and salsa in a celebration of Latine diversity. We are also pleased to present Young Fellaz Brass Band, bringing their authentic New Orleans Second Line experience to New York for the first time. In addition to these out-of-town bands, HONK NYC! 2022 will present NYC-based artists whose work focuses on preserving, interpreting, and reimagining street music traditions from BIPOC diasporic cultural expressions.

Calendar of Events At-a-Glance (subject to change)

TUESDAY, Oct 11 - PARK SLOPE, BROOKLYN

6:00 pm to Midnight - Opening at BarbÃ¨s with Young Fellaz Brass Band and Slavic Soul Party, NYC's leading Balkan Funk Brass Band

WEDNESDAY, Oct 12 - PROSPECT HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN

4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Happy Hour at Underhill Open Streets with Banda Rim Ram Bum and Young Fellaz Brass Band

THURSDAY, Oct 13 - HARLEM

5:00 pm -8:30 pm Marcus Meets Malcolm with Banda Rim Bam Bum, Young Fellaz Brass Band, and Elijah J. Thomas' Hellfighters 2

FRIDAY, Oct 14 - STATEN ISLAND

6:00 pm - 10:00 pm Maker Park Radio show featuring Spanglish Fly, the premiere band of the Latin BugalÃº revival

SATURDAY, Oct 15 - EAST VILLAGE / BUSHWICK

12:00 pm to 6:00 pm - Parades and events in the East Village at Avenue B Open Streets, FAB Open Streets, and several community gardens with Frank London's Klezmer Brass All-Stars ("The mystical high priest of New Wave Avant-Klez jazz"), COBU (all-women Japanese Taiko drumming), musician & composer Melvin Gibbs, and others.

8:00 pm - HONK NYC! 9th Annual Brasstastic Blowout at Rubulad featuring Funkrust Brass Band, a 20-piece post-apocalyptic disco-punk brass band playing all original music and Dancing Divas Brass Band, a new queer-led ensemble commissioned by HONK NYC!

SUNDAY, Oct 16 - PARK SLOPE, BROOKLYN

10:00 pm - HONK NYC! returns to BarbÃ©s with the Brass Queens, an all-women 8-piece brass band inspired by the musical traditions of New Orleans

TUESDAY, Oct 18 - JACKSON HEIGHTS

2:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Parade performances at the 34th Ave Open Streets with Banda Rim Bam Bum and Young Fellaz Brass Band

WEDNESDAY, Oct 19 - SUNSET PARK

7:00 pm - Closing night jam party at JAMbalaya, with Young Fellaz Brass Band

For more information and updates, HONK NYC's website is www.honknyc.com