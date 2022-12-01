Hindi's Libraries Hosts Benefit Concert Featuring International Showman Martin Kaye

Hindi's Libraries, a literary nonprofit that donates new and gently used children's books to recipients at no cost, is hosting a benefit concert featuring singer, songwriter and actor Martin Kaye.

Best known for his knockout performances as "Jerry Lee Lewis" in the hit Broadway, West End and Las Vegas Show 'Million Dollar Quartet,' Manchester-born Martin exudes energy beyond anything you've ever seen.

Inspired by some of the most dynamic and beloved artists of our time- Billy Joel, Elton John, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley - Martin has made it his life's mission to share his love of music with the world. His distinct showmanship, dynamic flair, and profound love for his audience, make every performance, and Martin Kaye himself, a genuine tour de force.

Ticket sales benefit Hindi's Libraries & a portion of proceeds will be donated to the venue, Hewlett East Rockaway Jewish Centre. Taking place February 15, 2023 8pm-11pm, Hewlett East Rockaway Jewish Centre, 295 Main Street East Rockaway NY

Hindi's Libraries donates new and gently used children's books all over the world, dedicated in memory of Dr. Hindi Krinsky, a 32-year-old educator, and mother of 5 who suddenly passed away. Books are sent to recipients, completely free of charge, as the nonprofit absorb all fees associated with shipping. Since our inception in 2018, we've collected more than 385,000 books and partnered with 700 organizations worldwide. For details, visit www.hindislibraries.org.

Martin Kaye is a high-energy, internationally-acclaimed, odd-socked pianist, singer, songwriter, and all-round showman. He sings from the depths of his soul, he pounds the piano with reckless abandon - then jumps on top of it and plays backwards - and just try to keep up with his non-stop legs! He has over two thousand performances as "The Killer" under his belt, and has written and produced five albums and a musical, and regularly performs his dynamic headline show in theatres across America, around the UK, and on luxury cruise ships across the globe.