Helena Bonham Carter & Pierce Brosnan Will Lead 'Pygmalion' Rom Com NOT BLOODY LIKELY

Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan have joined the cast of the upcoming romantic comedy "Not Bloody Likely." The film will explore the true story of the 1914 West End production of "Pygmalion."

In the movie, George Bernard Shaw (Brosnan) has written his masterpiece Pygmalion (later adapted into the musical My Fair Lady) and is determined for the great Mrs. Pat Campbell (Bonham Carter) to play the role of Eliza Doolittle. But is her casting just a chance for Shaw to rekindle his once great love, THE ONE that got away?

Joel Hopkins writes and directs, according to Deadline.

"This is exactly the kind of film the world needs right now. A feel-good story that will make you laugh and make you cry for the right reasons. We can't wait to get started," said producers Rolston and Braithwaite.

Bonham Carter currently plays Princess Margaret on "The Crown." She's also known for roles in the "Harry Potter" films, and for her on-screen partnership with her ex-husband Tim Burton.

Brosnan starred in "Mamma Mia!" and "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" He also played James Bond in four films.

