Heather Headley Will Headline Arena Stage 70th Anniversary Gala
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater will host the 70th Anniversary Gala, presented by Ourisman Automotive Group, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at The Anthem (901 Wharf Street, SW) with Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress Heather Headley headlining the event. The evening includes a cocktail reception, three-course seated dinner and a one-night-only performance featuring a variety of Headley's beloved Broadway songs and personal selections.
The performance will feature the presentation of the Beth Newburger Schwartz Award. The award was first presented to Arena Stage board chair Beth Newburger Schwartz in 2016, Arlene Kogod in 2017, Muriel Bowser in 2018, Nina Totenberg in 2019 and celebrates a female leader who strives to better the community in which she lives through her own unique strengths and talents. An awardee will be announced at a later date.
Daniel Korengold, Arena Board of Trustees member, serves as the Gala's chair, and the Honorable Ann Stock, former Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs, serves as the honorary chair.
Heather Headley is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress and performer. Headley made her Broadway debut as Nala in the original Broadway cast of The Lion King and went on to win Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her portrayal of the title role in Aida. She earned an Olivier Award nomination for her West End stage debut in The Bodyguard and returned to Broadway in 2016 in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple. Headley is also a Grammy-winning recording artist for her R&B/Gospel record "Audience of One."
All proceeds will benefit all Arena Stage artistic and educational programs. Arena Stage is one of the only theaters dedicated to producing American plays and playwrights. Additionally, Arena Stage offers seven robust Community Engagement programs that provide arts education activities to more than 10,000 young people in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan community, as well as internationally with its Voices of Now program.
The 70th Anniversary Gala is presented by Ourisman Automotive Group and generously sponsored by Diamond Sponsor AT&T and Platinum Sponsor Exelon.
Event Schedule
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
6 p.m. Cocktail reception
7 p.m. Award presentation and seated dinner
8:30 p.m. One-night-only performance with Heather Headley
For additional event details, visit: arenastage.org/gala.
For information on individual ticket or table purchases please contact Maria Corso at 202-600-4025 or email mcorso@arenastage.org.
For information on corporate sponsorship packages, please contact Shayla Hines at 202-600-4030 or email shines@arenastage.org.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's The Lion King, has died in Israel, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest which left him in a coma for sev... (read more)
WICKED Becomes 5th Longest-Running Broadway Show Tonight
The international blockbuster WICKED will play its 6,681st Broadway performance tonight, Monday, October 28 at 7pm, surpassing Les Misérables to becom... (read more)
Julie Andrews is Open to the Idea of Returning to Broadway
Julie Andrews is no stranger to the stage, although it's been quite a while since she graced Broadway with her presence. However, according to Forbes,... (read more)
BC/EFA Re-Releases Angela Lansbury Broadway Legends Holiday Ornament
a?oeWe need a little Christmas, right this very minute!a?? And Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Angela Lansbury provides it as Broadway Car... (read more)
Full Casting Announced For the Chicago Engagement of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Starring Renée Fleming
The full Chicago cast has been announced for the limited holiday engagement of beloved Tony Award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza, for ten per... (read more)
Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: Regional Marketing / Junior Sales Associate
Want to join the BroadwayWorld.com team for a great, full-time opportunity? We're seeking an eager and ambitious individual to cooperate with the site... (read more)