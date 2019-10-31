Heather Headley Will Headline Arena Stage 70th Anniversary Gala

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater will host the 70th Anniversary Gala, presented by Ourisman Automotive Group, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at The Anthem (901 Wharf Street, SW) with Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress Heather Headley headlining the event. The evening includes a cocktail reception, three-course seated dinner and a one-night-only performance featuring a variety of Headley's beloved Broadway songs and personal selections.

The performance will feature the presentation of the Beth Newburger Schwartz Award. The award was first presented to Arena Stage board chair Beth Newburger Schwartz in 2016, Arlene Kogod in 2017, Muriel Bowser in 2018, Nina Totenberg in 2019 and celebrates a female leader who strives to better the community in which she lives through her own unique strengths and talents. An awardee will be announced at a later date.

Daniel Korengold, Arena Board of Trustees member, serves as the Gala's chair, and the Honorable Ann Stock, former Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs, serves as the honorary chair.

Heather Headley is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress and performer. Headley made her Broadway debut as Nala in the original Broadway cast of The Lion King and went on to win Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her portrayal of the title role in Aida. She earned an Olivier Award nomination for her West End stage debut in The Bodyguard and returned to Broadway in 2016 in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple. Headley is also a Grammy-winning recording artist for her R&B/Gospel record "Audience of One."

All proceeds will benefit all Arena Stage artistic and educational programs. Arena Stage is one of the only theaters dedicated to producing American plays and playwrights. Additionally, Arena Stage offers seven robust Community Engagement programs that provide arts education activities to more than 10,000 young people in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan community, as well as internationally with its Voices of Now program.

The 70th Anniversary Gala is presented by Ourisman Automotive Group and generously sponsored by Diamond Sponsor AT&T and Platinum Sponsor Exelon.

Event Schedule

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

6 p.m. Cocktail reception

7 p.m. Award presentation and seated dinner

8:30 p.m. One-night-only performance with Heather Headley

For additional event details, visit: arenastage.org/gala.

For information on individual ticket or table purchases please contact Maria Corso at 202-600-4025 or email mcorso@arenastage.org.

For information on corporate sponsorship packages, please contact Shayla Hines at 202-600-4030 or email shines@arenastage.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





