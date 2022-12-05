Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, and More Announced for WE ARE HERE Concert at Carnegie Hall

The concert will take place on January 26th at 7:30pm.

Dec. 05, 2022  

"We Are Here", a remarkable concert of music written inside the Nazi camps and ghettos, will come to Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 26th at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Featuring Tony and Grammy Award winners and nominees (Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, Shoshana Bean, Andrew Lippa, Brenda Russell), pop stars (Wendy Moten, Justin Jesso), renowned Cantors (Daniel Mutlu, Danny Mendelson, Rachel Brook, Yanky Lemmer), and His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan (Archbishop of New York), this one-night-only event pays tribute to the artists murdered during the Shoah who, in the worst of times, continued to create. "We Are Here" is proud to be partnering with the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center (IHMEC) as our educational partner in this effort.

In the years after the Holocaust, Jewish artists collected and published fourteen songbooks of wartime music. This concert spotlights songs from each book and moving stories about the composers behind them, including tribute from living relatives. "What could be more important than giving voice to the voices that were taken from us?" said Ira Antelis, who had the idea to bring this music to the world. "In 1943, just before being sent to Auschwitz, composer Martin Rosenberg's last wish was for his requiem to be sung so that the world would not forget. These artists never knew if their songs would be heard again, much less by thousands at Carnegie Hall. From heart-wrenching folk ballads to up-tempo satire, this music presents a powerful spectrum of the human experience."

The event is hosted by Rabbi Charles Savenor, who asserts, "Eighty years after the Holocaust, we strive to carry on their voices and songs, and honor their memories. This music reminds us as much about the Jewish people's perseverance as the human will to hope. The diversity of voices in this concert constitutes a chorus of love and harmony when we need it most."

Jack Kliger, President & CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage: A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, states: "We are extremely grateful to participate in this moving event as we commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Amid the rise in antisemitism, both at home and across the globe, we must not remain silent. 'We Are Here' is both a tribute and a reminder that we must stand together and speak up - whether through words or music - in the face of prejudice and extremism to create a better world for all."

The full lineup of performers and presenters will be announced soon. Find a video preview and more at wearehereconcert.com

Directed by Noah Himmelstein

Music Directed by Lee Musiker

Written by Emmet Smith and Ira Antelis

Executive Produced by Ira Antelis, Rabbi Charles Savenor, and Brannon Bowers

 


