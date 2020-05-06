Harry Groener to Star in Livestream Reading of THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
As part of the "Much Ado About SOMETHING" series, The Working Actor's Journey podcast presents - in collaboration with the San Diego Shakespeare Society and the City of Coronado Public Library - an all-star cast in a FREE online Shakespeare reading of The Merry Wives of Windsor on Thursday, May 14th at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST.
The online reading features an incredible cast of previous guests from the podcast, including many theatre and Shakespeare veterans: Harry Groener as Master Ford (3x Tony Nominee, 3x Ovation Award Winner), Peter Van Norden as Sir John Falstaff (The Stand, The Accused), Dawn Didawick (Harry's real-life wife) as Mistress Ford (Actors Theatre, Erin Brockovich), Anne Gee Byrd as Mistress Page (Wild, 8MM), and Tony Amendola as Master Page (Stargate SG-1, Berkeley Rep).
The cast also includes Alan Mandell (The Actor's Workshop, Shortbus), Robert Pine (Frozen, CHiPs), Amelia White (Broadway, National Tours), Marcelo Tubert (Jane the Virgin, Hellsing Ultimate), Geoffrey Wade (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco). Plus special guests Ross Hellwig, Aubrey Saverino, Rob Crisell, Susan Benninghoff, Kevin Manley, and Ashley Engelman. San Diego teacher and author Gideon Rappaport serves as dramaturg.
To learn more about the livestream of The Merry Wives of Windsor, visit: https://workingactorsjourney.com/merrywives
