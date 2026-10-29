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Harlem Holiday Gospel Celebration to Return This December

The Harlem Holiday Gospel Celebration will take place on December 24 and 25.

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Harlem Holiday Gospel Celebration to Return This December

Welcome to Harlem will present a series of holiday gospel concerts celebrating the joy and spirit of the season. The one-hour concerts will feature traditional Black gospel music, with performances featuring soulful rhythms, powerful vocals, and audience participation.

The Harlem Holiday Gospel Celebration will take place on December 24, 25, and 26 at 11:00 a.m., with an additional performance on December 25 at 2:00 p.m. Audiences are invited to attend with family and friends for a holiday celebration featuring gospel music in a Harlem church setting.

Doors for the concert will open at 8:30 a.m. for early check-in. Tickets are $35 for adults and $5 for children ages 3–7. Tickets are available through Welcome to Harlem.

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