Haley Swindal, Susan Lucci, and More Set to Guest Appear on BAGELS AND BROADWAY This Week

This Saturday July 27, Valerie Smaldone, New York's 5x Billboard Award winning broadcaster and go-to "voice of god announcer," presents another exceptional group of interviews on her weekly radio broadcast and podcast, Bagels and Broadway. The show recently celebrated its one year anniversary, presenting Broadway and entertainment movers and shakers, as well as cutting edge thinkers from the international food scene.

Tune in to Bagels and Broadway at 9am this Saturday on WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com when Valerie welcomes prolific director and choreographer, Jennifer Werner, of "Broadway Bounty Hunter," currently at The Greenwich House Theater, starring Annie Golden.

Singer and producer, Haley Swindal wrapped a stint on Broadway playing Mama Morton in Chicago recently and is returning to Feinstein's/54Below with a new cabaret show dedicated to the music of the one and only Liza Minnelli on Friday, July 26th. The songbird and actress, who is the granddaughter of the late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner's, can tell Valerie all about it on Saturday morning.

Timeless beauty, actress Susan Lucci, joins Valerie to talk about her love of New York, and since it's Bagels and Broadway, she will reveal her favorite bagel preference.

You'll also hear current theater news, as well as interesting morsels in Valerie's weekly foodie segment, FoodBytes, which this week takes the audience to Tucson, Arizona, where Valerie will speak with chef Mark Jorbin, owner of Cafe a la Carte in the Tucson Museum of Art, and a player on the southwest's food scene for over 20 years.

Valerie Smaldone is a multiple award-winning journalist who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. For just over a year, she's been hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs and the world. The weekly show has featured: Theatermania founder and entrepreneur, Darren Susan, Broadway producer Ken Davenport,The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, founder o the Comedy Hall of Fame, Jeffrey Pancer, the dialect coach, Joel Goldes, Fiddler on the Roof producer, Jana Robbins, Fiddler actor Jason Shapiro, writer-director Will Nunziata, Erich Bergen (who's on Broadway right now reprising his role as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress through August 12th), composer Joe Iconis, Be More Chill and Broadway Bounty Hunter producer, Jennifer Tepper, WinnieHolzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston, Renee Taylor, the amazing comedian-singer, Tori Scott, and many other show business luminaries.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You