HYEYOUNG KIM: WATER & FIRE In Concert Announced At Joe's Pub

On May, 23rd Hyeyoung Kim presents her songs from both Sunfish and Days of Rage at Joe's Pub.

Award-winning musical theatre writer/composer, Hyeyoung Kim, will present songs from her shows, Sunfish (with lyrics by Michael Cooper), and Days of Rage (with lyrics by Shoshana Greenberg). Her shows have been produced in the US, Korea, and Japan, and her songs have been featured across the US, England, Korea, and Japan. This promises to be a unique evening filled with magical sounds from Sunfish which will take you to the fairytale world that values sacrifice for love, followed by the fiery voices of Days of Rage, reflecting the turbulent era of the late 1960s and early 1970s, when many fought passionately for their convictions.

The one-night-only concert features Amy Keum (KPOP musical), Emily Steinhardt (Private Jones, Signature Theatre), Jarran Muse (Ain't Too Proud), Stephen Christopher Anthony (Dear Evan Hansen), Tommy McDowell (Jesus Christ Superstar - nat'l tour), Rayshun LaMarr (The Voice).

Directed by Joe Barros, with music direction by Hyeyoung Kim. It is being produced by Hyeyoung Kim, Gyurin Kim & Blayze Teicher.

Tickets for her 7 PM Joe's Pub concert can be ordered by clicking https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/h/hyeyoung-kim/ or by calling (212) 967-7555. The Public Theater is located at 425 Lafayette Street in Manhattan.