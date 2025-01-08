H.T. Chen & Dancers Will Celebrate Lunar New Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



H.T. Chen & Dancers will celebrate the 2025 Lunar New Year and ring in the Year of the Snake with three performances, January 24-26. The 10-member ensemble will present two works by founder/choreographer H.T. Chen that celebrate the storied history of Chinatown, appearing in LaMaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre, where they were first presented in the early 1980's.

The January performances mark the first appearance of H.T. Chen & Dancers following the untimely passing of H.T. in 2022, and the calamitous 2020 fire in their Chinatown headquarters in which they were housed, destroying their office, studios, and theater. Now under the direction of Dian Dong, H.T. Chen & Dancers rises like a phoenix, quite literally from the ashes, to return to the stage and continue the legacy of H.T.

The program will open with "Opening the Gate," a seminal work by H.T., created in 1993. Described by The New York Times as a "throbbing, swirling spectacle," the work is a powerful, ritualistic journey of struggle, perserverance, and eventual transcendence. Set against Bradley Kaus' pulsating electronic score and live drumming, the dancers press forward through challenges to emerge as lighter, transformed beings, as though enacting the development of civilization. With its striking snake imagery, martial arts movements (as studied by H.T. in Taiwan) and message of resilience, "Opening the Gate" resonates in today's world of uncertainty and offers a timely reflection as we welcome the Year of the Snake.

The program will be completed with excerpts from H.T.'s "Mott Street," a work inspired by stories of Chinatown, NYC. Created in the early 1980s, "Mott Street' draws from the oral histories of local residents and members of the ILGWU Local 23-25 garment workers' union. With music and lyrics by Charlie Chin, along with a rare video of H.T. Chen performing in "Digging for Gold", "Needle & Thread", and "Some 'ol Day", these excerpts celebrate the resilience and collective spirit of the community.

H.T. Chen, a visionary choreographer and cultural ambassador, created a body of work rooted in the experiences of Chinese Americans, beginning with the Company's first New York appearance in 1977. Through oral histories, site visits, and deep research, he uplifted the stories of these communities. The January program not only honors H.T. Chen's legacy, but also highlights the rich cultural history of Chinatown and the vibrant spirit of the Lunar New Year. It is a celebration for the community, offering powerful reflections on resilience, history, and hope for the future.