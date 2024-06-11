HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Star Emma D'Arcy Calls Out a 2024 Tony Nominee as Their First Celebrity Crush

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As HBO gears up for the much anticipated second season of House of the Dragon, stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke are back to interview each other ahead of the premiere. The answer to one of the questions is particularly relevant to the Tony Awards, which air on the same night.

When asked about their first celebrity crushes, D'Arcy answered: "This is actually very specific, but I had Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat as a VHS. Much loved... and I had a real thing for the narrator," they said. "I don't even know her name!"

Her name, of course, is Maria Friedman- Tony nominee for Best Direction of a Musical for Merrily We Roll Along and the narrator in the 1999 film version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

House of the Dragon will premiere June 16 on Max.