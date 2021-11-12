HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Teases FROZEN Season 3 Performance

Disney+ has announced that season 3 of High School Musical: The Series will debut in 2022, teasing a possible Frozen performance as this year's East High musical.

Season three of the show will follow its characters to sleepaway camp for a summer of campfires, romances, and curfew-free nights.

The new season was announced as part of Disney+ Day through the tweet below:

Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle ("Ferdinand," "Better Nate Than Ever"), season three will follow the Wildcats as they leave the hallways of East High for the ultimate summer at sleepaway camp, complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights. Production for the third season will relocate from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles and begin later this year.

"We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats," said Tim Federle.

Inspired by the immensely successful, two-time Emmy Award-winning "High School Musical" franchise that catapulted the likes of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens into stardom and dominated the Billboard charts, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is again taking over the airwaves and helping launch the careers of some of Hollywood's next big stars.

A few of the breakout original songs from the series include: "Just For a Moment," the season one ballad Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo wrote for their characters Ricky and Nini; "All I Want," the platinum-certified, Billboard Hot 100-reaching hit song that Rodrigo wrote and performed as Nini in season one; and "The Rose Song," an empowering number that Rodrigo penned for Nini in season two. The soundtracks for "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" season one, season two, and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special" have an astounding 1 billion, 438 million combined streams to date.

Seasons one and two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" are set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original movies. In season one, the series follows members of the DRAMA CLUB and their faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical: The Musical."

Season two culminates in a performance of "Beauty and the Beast." Show-mances blossom, old friendships are tested while new ones are made, rivalries flare, and lives are changed forever as these students discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.