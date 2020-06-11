HELLO AGAIN Starring Audra McDonald, Martha Plimpton, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Cheyenne Jackson is Now Available to Stream on BROADWAYHD

Hello Again, directed by Tom Gustafson, centers around ten lost souls that slip in and out of one another's arms in a daisy-chained exploration of love's bittersweet embrace. The film is based on the Off-Broadway hit of the same name by Michael John LaChiusaa and stars Martha Plimpton, Audra McDonald, Cheyenne Jackson, Rumor Willis, Sam Underwood, Nolan Gerard Funk, Jenna Ushkowitz, Tyler Blackburn and more.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

Watch the trailer below

Related Articles