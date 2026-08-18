HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Launch 'Big Fun Week' in September

Heathers The Musical will launch “BIG FUN WEEK,” a six-day celebration inviting fans to join the students of Westerberg High for themed events, exclusive surprises, giveaways and special performances at New World Stages.

Inspired by the iconic world of Heathers, each evening performance during BIG FUN WEEK will offer audiences a new way to celebrate the musical—from colorful audience participation and college pride to trivia night, special guests and an exclusive first look at the newest members of Westerberg High.

SEPTEMBER 1 — BIG FUN DAY

BIG FUN WEEK kicks off with Big Fun Day, featuring free themed drinks, cookies and sweets for audiences courtesy of partners Cool Sips, Schmackary’s and iCandy. The celebration continues after the performance with a special reverse gender-role performance of “Candy Store,” giving fans a fresh—and very Westerberg—take on one of the musical’s most iconic numbers.

SEPTEMBER 2 — COLOR WARS

It’s time to pick a side. Audiences are invited to take part in a summer camp-inspired Color War throughout the halls of New World Stages by arriving dressed in their favorite Heather color: RED, YELLOW, GREEN or BLUE. Whether you’re Team Heather Chandler, Heather Duke, Heather McNamara, Veronica Sawyer—or proudly representing your own Westerberg color allegiance—fans are encouraged to show up and show off their colors.

SEPTEMBER 3 — COLLEGE NIGHT

Calling all college students and alumni! College Night will welcome students from NY area colleges to experience Heathers together on September 3. The audience is also encouraged to join the fun by attending in their favorite college or alumni attire. And because no high school experience is complete without a little competition, colleges may have the opportunity to compete for a special prize based on which school brings the biggest crew to Westerberg.

SEPTEMBER 4 — THE FAN EXCLUSIVE

Fans in attendance on September 4 will see Heathers director Andy Fickman take the stage to introduce the incoming new students of Westerberg High, joining the cast starting September 9. This special post-show moment will give that evening’s audience an exclusive first look at the next chapter of Heathers in New York.

SEPTEMBER 5 — HOMECOMING TRIVIA

Get ready to prove you’re a true Westerberg expert. Before or after the performance, audiences can join a Heathers-themed trivia challenge hosted by a special guest. Fans who successfully answer questions about the musical will have the chance to enter to win a big grand prize. Come prepared. Study up. And remember: there are no excuses for getting the wrong answer.

SEPTEMBER 6 — DEAR DIARY…

BIG FUN WEEK comes to a bittersweet close with Dear Diary… Fans entering the theatre on September 6 will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for the ultimate Heathers keepsake: two tickets to the final performance of Heathers in NYC and a Westerberg varsity jacket. It’s one last chance to celebrate, one last chance to win, and one very big reason to make your diary entry on September 6.

BIG FUN WEEK runs September 1–6, 2026 at New World Stages. With a new celebration every day, fans are encouraged to come dressed for the occasion, bring their friends and experience Heathers in a whole new way.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

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