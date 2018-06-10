HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's Jack Thorne Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Play

Jack Thorne has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Play for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD.

Thorne writes for theatre, film, television and radio. His theatre credits include Hope and Let The Right One In, both directed by John Tiffany, Woyzeck at the Old Vic, Junkyard, a Headlong, Rose Theatre Kingston, Bristol Old Vic and Theatr Clwyd co-production, The Solid Life of Sugarwater for the Graeae Theatre Company and the National Theatre, Bunny for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Stacy for the Trafalgar Studios, 2nd May 1997 and When You Cure Me for the Bush.

His adaptations include The Physicists for The Donmar Warehouse and Stuart: A Life Backwards for Hightide. On film his credits include War Book, A Long Way Down and The Scouting Book for Boys.

For television his credits include National Treasure, The Last Panthers, Don't Take My Baby, This Is England, The Fades, Glue and Cast-Offs. In 2017 he won a BAFTA and an RTS Television award for Best Mini-Series (National Treasure). He won 2016 BAFTAs for Best Mini-Series (This Is England '90) and Best Single Drama (Don't Take My Baby), and in 2012 won Best Series (The Fades) and Best Serial (This Is England '88). This Christmas his adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL will open at the Old Vic Theatre.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a new play by Jack Thorne, just opened on Broadway to rave reviews. The critically acclaimed play has won 22 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most-awarded production in the history of Britain's prestigious Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play and Best Director.

Written by Olivier and BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne and directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, bringing together some of the most exciting talent working in the theatre today.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

